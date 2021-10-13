CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Sweden U21 player says he was racially abused by opponent

By Associated Press
KESQ
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTOCKHOLM, Sweden (AP) — The Swedish soccer association says a player on the country’s under-21 team has claimed he was racially abused by an opponent in a European Championship qualifier against Italy. Anthony Elanga is a striker who plays at Manchester United. He says he was subjected to a racist comment in the match in Monza on Tuesday. Sweden under-21 coach Claes Eriksson says the team has submitted an oral report to both the referees and the match delegates. Sweden scored an equalizer in second-half stoppage time in a 1-1 draw. The Italian soccer federation has denied that any racist incident occurred.

kesq.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Koulibaly says Fiorentina fans racially abused him

NAPLES, Italy, Oct 4 (Reuters) - (Note offensive language in paragraph four) Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly said that he was racially abused by a section of Fiorentina supporters following their Serie A match on Sunday. Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport reported that Victor Osimhen and Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa were also...
SOCCER
The Independent

Thomas Tuchel unhappy after losing Chelsea duo after international break

Thomas Tuchel has admitted Premier League managers have little choice but to accept losing top players for pivotal matches due to international commitments.Thiago Silva will miss Saturday’s trip to Brentford due to his Brazil duties, with the experienced centre-back not even expected back in England until 24 hours before the match.Antonio Rudiger has returned from Germany action with a back injury and will miss the Bees clash, though Romelu Lukaku is fit to feature after muscle soreness cut short his time with Belgium.Tuchel believes football’s top talents simply play too many matches, but also revealed elite managers feel as though...
UEFA
BBC

Dorset Senior Trophy tie abandoned after player racially abused

A football match was abandoned after a player was racially abused by a fan. Saturday's match between Bridport Reserves and Gillingham Town Reserves was in extra time at Bridport's St Mary's ground when a home fan racially abused a Gillingham player. The fan, thought to be a man in his...
SOCIETY
wtaq.com

Soccer-Man Utd winger Elanga racially abused while playing for Sweden U-21s

(Reuters) – Manchester United winger Anthony Elanga was the subject of alleged racist abuse by the opposition while playing for the Sweden Under-21 side against Italy this week, the Swedish Football Association (SvFF) said on Wednesday. The two teams played out a 1-1 draw in a European qualifier in Monza...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italian Soccer#Manchester United#Italy#Ap#Swedish#Monza
fourfourtwo.com

Manchester United’s Anthony Elanga ‘racially abused’ in Sweden Under-21s game

Manchester United forward Anthony Elanga was subjected to alleged racist abuse by an opponent while playing for Sweden Under-21s on Tuesday, the Swedish Football Association has said. Elanga was part of the Sweden side that drew 1-1 with Italy in a European Under-21 Championship qualifier. A statement on the Swedish...
SOCCER
chatsports.com

Man United youngster Anthony Elanga suffers alleged racist abuse from an opponent while playing for Sweden's under-21 team against Italy

Manchester United forward Anthony Elanga was subjected to alleged racist abuse by an opponent while playing for Sweden Under-21s on Tuesday, the Swedish Football Association has said. Elanga was part of the Sweden side that drew 1-1 with Italy in a European Under-21 Championship qualifier. A statement on the Swedish...
SOCCER
SkySports

Andorra U21 vs England U21: Lee Carsley admits he cannot demand perfection

Team news ahead of Andorra vs England in European U21 Championship Qualifying on Monday; kick-off 7pm. Boss Lee Carsley admits he cannot demand perfection from his England U21s. The Young Lions face Andorra on Monday having blown a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 in Slovenia on Thursday. They sit third...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
fourfourtwo.com

UEFA to investigate alleged racist abuse of Anthony Elanga during U21 match

UEFA has opened a disciplinary investigation into the alleged racial abuse directed at Manchester United forward Anthony Elanga while playing for Sweden Under-21s. The alleged incident took place during Sweden’s 1-1 draw with Italy in a European U21 Championship qualifier in Monza on Tuesday. Elanga, 19, played the full 90 minutes and made the complaint after the game.
UEFA
KESQ

Leader PSG needs late Mbappe penalty to scrape past Angers

PARIS (AP) — Runaway French leader Paris Saint-Germain needed a late penalty from striker Kylian Mbappe to come from behind and scrape a 2-1 win against Angers. PSG won its opening eight games but was soundly beaten by Rennes in its last game and looked out of sorts again without managing a shot on target in the first half. PSG has needed injury-time goals despite an armada of attacking talent and a huge squad, and produced another late winner at home. Mbappe slotted in from the spot in the 87th minute.
SOCCER
thehighlandsun.com

‘For many, this team has been a safe haven’: Matildas players say they have supportive culture amid abuse allegations

The Matildas playing group has responded to Lisa De Vanna’s bombshell allegations of abuse and bullying in women’s football, supporting her move to come forward while defending the team’s culture and inclusivity. Key points:. The Matildas playing group say they have a strong, inclusive culture that does not condone inappropriate...
SPORTS
KESQ

Players targeted with racist abuse at German soccer game

HAMBURG, Germany (AP) — Fans in Germany racially abused soccer players and threw objects during a game between Hamburger SV and Fortuna Düsseldorf. Hamburg says it received information that players from both teams were racially abused when the club hosted Fortuna Düsseldorf in the second division on Saturday. Khaled Narey, who is Black, says fans racially abused him and threw beer. Both clubs have condemned the racist abuse and Hamburg says it is investigating. Fans returned to German soccer stadiums in recent months after a long absence during the pandemic.
SOCCER
KESQ

Bayern sends message to rivals with 5-1 win at Leverkusen

LEVERKUSEN, Germany (AP) — Robert Lewandowski and Serge Gnabry have scored twice apiece as Bayern Munich demolished Bayer Leverkusen 5-1 in the Bundesliga. Bayern is top with a one-point lead over Borussia Dortmund. Four goals in seven minutes left Leverkusen in tatters before halftime as Bayern made a statement win to underline why it’s chasing a 10th consecutive title. Lewandowski scored the first goals before Thomas Müller’s goal from a deflection and two for Gnabry. Patrik Schick scored a consolation for Leverkusen. Leading by five at halftime allowed Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann to start rotating the squad ahead of a Champions League game at Benfica on Wednesday. Augsburg drew 1-1 with Arminia Bielefeld in the day’s other game.
SOCCER
KESQ

Joy, gloom as Newcastle opens Saudi era with loss to Spurs

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Callum Wilson headed Newcastle in front only 107 seconds into the new era under Saudi ownership before the hosts lost 3-2 to Tottenham in the Premier League. It leaves Newcastle with three points from eight games and still stuck in the relegation zone. The collapse began in the 17th minute when Tanguy Ndombele struck the equalizer. Harry Kane lifted the ball over goalkeeper Karl Darlow five minutes later and Son Heung-min slid in for the third in first-half stoppage time. West Ham manger David Moyes celebrated a success over former club Everton in Sunday’s other game after Angelo Ogbonna’s header clinched a 1-0 win.
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Boston

Revolution Play To 2-2 Draw With Chicago Fire FC

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Revolution (20-4-6; 66 pts.) battled Chicago Fire FC (7-16-7; 30 pts.) to a 2-2 draw on Saturday night at Gillette Stadium. Wilfrid Kaptoum delivered the opening goal of the match on an unassisted tally from the top of the box in the 47th minute. After Chicago’s Álvaro Medrán netted the equalizer for the visitors in the 49th minute, Gustavo Bou converted on Carles Gil’s assist for the in the 76th minute. Chicago closed the scoring in the 88th minute behind Ignacio Aliseda’s goal from Brian Gutierrez’s assist. New England’s lead in the Supporters’ Shield standings...
MLS
KESQ

Salah’s latest stunner caps Liverpool’s 5-0 win at Watford

WATFORD, England (AP) — Mohamed Salah has produced another goal-of-the-season contender to headline Liverpool’s 5-0 win at Watford in the Premier League that also included a hat trick by Roberto Firmino. Salah delivered almost a replica of his stunning individual goal against Manchester City before the international break to show just why many are calling him the world’s best player on current form. There was a deft first touch, a roll of the ball with his studs, a dummy and then a sublime finish into the bottom corner. It was a tough day for Claudio Ranieri in his first match as Watford manager.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy