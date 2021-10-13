CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Praying for a new home? Four converted churches for sale under £600k including one featured on TV show Love It or List It

By Myra Butterworth For MailOnline
 5 days ago

Living in a converted church may not be everyone's cup of tea - but for some, the quirky and unusual features often found in such buildings might be just up their street.

Such conversions can be stunning, often retaining original features such as leaded-pane window and vaulted ceilings - although there can be potential drawbacks, such as high heating bills and listed status.

We take a look inside four church conversions for sale online, which range in price from £420,000 to £599,996.

They include a a five-bedroom detached property in the Northumberland village of Horncliffe (see video above and scroll down for more details).

This church conversion featured on the Channel 4 series Love It or List It- presented by Phil Spencer and Kirstie Allsopp - and is currently listed for sale via Finest Properties estate agents with a price tag of £590,000.

1. Six-bed link-detached home, Scotland, £420k

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rIvBx_0cQ2Qdx300
This converted church is in the coastal town of Leven in Scotland's Fife, a short walk from the town's golf courses and beach
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OdOwv_0cQ2Qdx300
The family home boasts vaulted ceilings and some original features including the wood flooring and leaded-pane windows
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f5FkK_0cQ2Qdx300
The property is link-detached and is on the market via Thorntons Law estate agents with a price tag of £420,000 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gzCgl_0cQ2Qdx300
The church has been converted into a family home with six bedrooms, three bathrooms and an open-plan living space

This converted church is in the coastal town of Leven in Scotland's Fife, just a short walk from the town's golf courses and beach.

It is now a family home with six bedrooms, three bathrooms and an open-plan living space. It also boasts vaulted ceilings and some original features including the wood flooring and leaded-pane windows.

The property is link-detached and is being sold by Thorntons Law estate agents for £420,000.

2. Five-bed detached home, Northumberland, £590k

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SwDxv_0cQ2Qdx300
This detached church conversion is in the Northumberland village of Horncliffe and it is called The Old Church
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PIV7v_0cQ2Qdx300
The property dates back to around the 1850s and was completely converted in 2008-2009 with varnished wooden floors
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L9jH9_0cQ2Qdx300
 The property was recently featured on the Channel 4 series Love It or List It, presented by Kirstie Allsopp and Phil Spencer
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KQyzO_0cQ2Qdx300
 The five-bedroom house is currently listed for sale via Finest Properties estate agents with a price tag of £590,000

This five-bedroom detached property in the Northumberland village of Horncliffe is called The Old Church.

It dates back to around the 1850s and was completely converted in 2008-2009 with an oak staircase and varnished wooden floors.

The property has been run as a successful B&B, meaning that it could provide buyers with an additional income - and recently featured on the Channel 4 series Love It or List It, presented by Kirstie Allsopp and Phil Spencer.

It is currently listed for sale via Finest Properties estate agents with a price tag of £590,000.

3. Three-bed terraced home, Bristol, £460,000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iJpoA_0cQ2Qdx300
 This church in Bedminster, Bristol, was converted into four separate homes, and one is now available to purchase
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TaiDt_0cQ2Qdx300
The terrace home for sale has three bedrooms and is for sale for £460,000 via estate agents Broadwalk Property
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FUP7v_0cQ2Qdx300
The converted property is in Vivian Street, a quiet road in the Windmill Hill area of Bristol that is known for its views across the city and surrounding countryside
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42OZPs_0cQ2Qdx300
 The property has a charming outdoors space with a fence boundary and contained space for some potted plants

This terrace home in Bedminster, Bristol, is part of a church that was converted into four separate homes.

The one that is for currently for sale has three bedrooms and is on the market for £460,000 via estate agents Broadwalk Property.

The converted property is in Vivian Street, a quiet road in the Windmill Hill area of Bristol that is known for its views across the city and surrounding countryside.

The current owner, who did not want to be named, said: 'As soon as I saw this property online I knew I would love to live in it and despite seeing many other flats and houses during my search, I kept coming back to this one.

'Almost five years on and I have had the best time in this gorgeous house and feel privileged to have been part of this church's history.

'The neighbours, both immediate and on the street, are lovely and the area is really quiet – a key factor in my search. Despite the peace we are not far from the hustle of North Street or central Bristol, both of which are walkable, which makes everything this amazing city has to offer very accessible.

'I'm sad to leave this property but my personal situation has changed and it is time for me to find another gorgeous home to live in. I hope the person who buys this property enjoys living here as much as I have.'

4. Four-bed detached home, Scotland, £599,995

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x04a7_0cQ2Qdx300
This four-bedroom converted church is in a large building plot in Blairingone , Scotland, offering building potential
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E6bXY_0cQ2Qdx300
The converted church is now a modern stone built detached home that extends across three levels, via this staircase
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CgswN_0cQ2Qdx300
The entire  property is on the market via Morgans estate agents and is available to buy with a price tag of £599,995
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y2pJ1_0cQ2Qdx300
It comes with planning permission for a separate four-bedroom detached property in the grounds

This four-bedroom converted church is in a large building plot in Blairingone, Scotland.

It comes with planning permission for a separate four-bedroom detached property in the grounds. The building plot extends to 931 sq m and has views across open countryside.

The entire property is on the market via Morgans estate agents and is for sale for £599,995.

