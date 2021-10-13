CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camp Taco now in session

By Rhett Brinkley
Arkansas Times
Arkansas Times
 5 days ago
Camp Taco at Lost Forty, the new restaurant and small batch brewery from the Yellow Rocket Concepts restaurant group, opened for business yesterday afternoon. Entering the new restaurant, located in the East Village neighborhood at 822 E. Sixth St., is like stepping into a time warp. “What About Love?” by Heart blasted from the speakers as we took in the retro decor. The front room dining area is lined with wood paneling, a large disco ball hangs from the ceiling, vintage stained glass pendant lamps hover above the tables and vintage chairs. Fun relics from the ’70s and ’80s are scattered throughout the restaurant: Hardy Boys and Nancy Drew collections, lava lamps, camping thermoses, bygone era pop-top beer cans, 10-inch TV screens displaying static that would appear back in the day when channels went off the air.

