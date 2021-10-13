Deontay Wilder is hit with a SIX-MONTH medical suspension after his brutal knockout defeat by Tyson Fury... with the Bronze Bomber having to wait until April before he can step back in the ring

Deontay Wilder has been hit with a six-month suspension in the aftermath of his knockout defeat to Tyson Fury in Las Vegas.

The Bronze Bomber was unable to exact revenge on the Gypsy King for his loss in their second bout, as Fury knocked Wilder down three times on his way to victory in their trilogy fight.

Wilder was taken to hospital to be checked over after the fight and it has been reported that he is set to undergo surgery on a broken hand.

Deontay Wilder has been handed a six-month suspension after his knockout loss to Tyson Fury

The Nevada State Athletic Commission have now suspended him until April 8, unless he is cleared by a doctor beforehand.

Fury has been handed the standard 45-day suspension following his victory which was his first ever world heavyweight title defence.

Wilder has now suffered back-to-back defeats for the first time in his career, after having previously not lost a single bout in 43 fights.

The Bronze Bomber has to wait until April to put the disappointment of the loss behind him

Fury has been given a standard 45 day suspension after his impressive win over Wilder

Fury's win brought an end to their series which started with their draw in Los Angeles back in December 2018.

Their fight on Saturday was one of the best in recent years with Wilder knocking Fury down twice in the fourth round.

Fury floored the Alabama fighter in the third and 10th round, before referee Russell Mora intervened to stop the fight in the penultimate round.

Fury is next expected to fight mandatory challenger Dillian Whyte in 2022 - should the latter prevail in his fight with Otto Wallin on October 30 at the 02 Arena.

Wilder would be 'interested' in fighting Anthony Joshua who is set for a rematch against Oleksandr Usyk

Despite failing to win in his last three fights, all against Fury, Wilder's trainer Malik Scott has insisted the American has no plans to retire from the sport at this point.

Wilder's manager Shelly Finkel has claimed that Wilder would be 'interested' in a fight with Anthony Joshua.

The British former world heavyweight champion is shaped up to face Oleksandr Usyk some point in early 2022 after activating his rematch clause following his defeat to Usyk at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last month.

British fans will be desperate to see Joshua regain the WBA, WBO and IBF straps from Usyk in their rematch to set up undisputed title fight with Fury in the future, but should he fail, a match-up with Wilder will be another highly-anticipated heavyweight bout every boxing fan will be pining to see.