Jamie Carragher backs Thibaut Courtois in row over UEFA's 'money game' as he hits out at an 'increasingly unsustainable football calendar' - and tells Arsene Wenger to 'listen' to players' concerns over biennial World Cup

By Nathan Salt For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher feels players are being made to suffer 'an unreasonable and increasingly unsustainable football calendar' - but he is not convinced Arsene Wenger's biennial World Cup plan is the answer to the problem.

Wenger has been seeking the support of many top former players and Carragher is among those to have spoken to the ex-Arsenal manager about his plan to freshen up international football.

While Wenger was 'preaching to a converted audience' in Carragher in suggesting radical change, the pair disagreed over holding more World Cups and the Sky Sports pundit wants to see the Frenchman liaise with current players on his vision.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LoTgr_0cQ2KMmi00
Jamie Carragher (left) backs Thibaut Courtois (right) over football's 'unsustainable' calendar
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44W2ex_0cQ2KMmi00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28bp1p_0cQ2KMmi00
Carragher recently spoke to Arsene Wenger over his plans for a biennial World Cup but believes the former Arsenal boss needs to be talking to current players rather than former ones

'Until all the governing bodies start listening to them, there is no prospect of a reasonable fix for an unreasonable and increasingly unsustainable football calendar,' Carragher wrote in his Telegraph column.

'By the end of my discussions with Wenger and other ex-players, I thought, "why are you asking us about solutions instead of the current players?" Listen to those who must play all these games.

'The views of Belgian goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois carry far more weight than those playing 20 or 30 years ago.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19HXxh_0cQ2KMmi00
FIFA are looking at reforms that could see the World Cup played every two years, not four 

Courtois, who played 61 times in 285 days last season, has been particularly outspoken on the treatment of players.

The Belgian goalkeeper accused football's governing bodies of prioritising money over player welfare ahead of his nation's UEFA Nations League third-placed play-off against Italy.

Having likened players to being treated as 'robots', Courtois said: 'This game is just a money game and we have to be honest about it. We just play it because for UEFA it's extra money.'

He added: 'In the end, top players will get injured and injured and injured. We are not robots. It's just more and more games and less rest for us.

'Next year we have a World Cup in November, we have to play until the latter stages of June again. We will get injured. Nobody cares about the players any more. If we never say anything it will be always the same.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cDIn8_0cQ2KMmi00
 Courtois has accused football's governing bodies of focusing more on money than players

Carragher was in total agreement with Courtois having watched his live TV interview, tweeting that he agreed the third-placed play-off is an 'absolute waste of time' for all involved.

Dutch star-turned-pundit Rafael van der Vaart warned Courtois to 'stop whining' but for Carragher it is the outspoken views of someone like the Belgian goalkeeper that will provide the biggest headache to those at FIFA and UEFA who are looking to fill the calendar.

'The most credible opinions are those of the contemporary, elite coaches and players who must deal with the constant physical and mental pressure of travelling around the world and delivering their highest performance levels 12 months a year,' Carragher added.

Club football, Carragher adds, remains 'vastly superior' and until the views and qualms of current players and coaches are addressed there will be a gridlock to bringing about 'radical' changes to the footballing calendar.

ESPN

Real Madrid's Thibaut Courtois slams UEFA, FIFA over fixture pileup: We're not robots

Thibaut Courtois has hit out at football's governing bodies, saying "nobody cares about the players" who are being treated like "robots" in a packed football calendar. The Real Madrid goalkeeper played for Belgium in both of their Nations League finals matches in Turin, Italy, during this international break. - Marcotti:...
UEFA
Daily Mail

Arsene Wenger claims offside decisions will be 'automated' for the Qatar World Cup to speed up the process as the former Arsenal boss admits VAR 'still needs to be perfected'

Arsene Wenger believes offside calls will be decided only by technology as early as next year, as he claims the process must be made quicker. Technology has already taking a prominent role in refereeing decisions in top-level football with VAR and goal-line technology in effect across the game globally. But...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Thibaut Courtois: Belgium goalkeeper criticises UEFA, FIFA over match schedule after Nations League third-place play-off defeat

Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has accused football authorities of prioritising revenue over player welfare in a damning assessment of the global football calendar. Courtois, 29, was speaking after his country lost 2-1 against European champions Italy in UEFA's Nations League third-place play-off on Sunday - a match he described as "pointless" in the build-up.
UEFA
BBC

'Uefa cares about money not players', says Thibaut Courtois

Thibaut Courtois has accused football governing bodies of prioritising money over the welfare of players, who he feels are being treated like "robots". The Real Madrid goalkeeper played in both of Belgium's Nations League games during the current international break. This includes Sunday's third-place play-off with Italy, which sparked the...
UEFA
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

