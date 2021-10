Florida is working with Apple to introduce support for digital driver’s licenses and IDs to the iPhone’s Wallet app. The feature, which is a part of iOS 15, was announced WWDC 21 to expand the use of the Wallet app from only holding credit cards, tickets to also storing users’ IDs in a secure way. Apple says that “Wallet provides a more secure and convenient way for customers to present their driver’s licenses and state IDs on iPhone or Apple Watch.”

