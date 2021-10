The Wiyot people have stewarded the land in and around Humboldt Bay (Wigi) in Northern California, near the present-day city of Eureka, for thousands of years. Before the arrival of settler-colonists, they actively managed their resources. As Wiyot tribal chair Ted Hernandez says, “We understood our role as caretakers. We didn’t ‘own’ the land or the water. We were part of it.”