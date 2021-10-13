What The Puck With Jason Myrtetus

The Flyers’ 2021-22 season opener is just days away, and they’ll look to use this year to right the wrongs of last season. It was a year to forget for the Flyers, but they are a re-tooled team with promise that could lead to a playoff run. But could this year be the first since 1975 where the Stanley Cup is hoisted in Philly? There would have to be a lot that goes right for the orange and the black to make it happen, but their odds are not completely preposterous. In fact, there are some signs that point to a bet on the Flyers to be the top dog in the NHL being a solid investment. I’ve personally bet a large sum of money (17 American Dollars) on this wager already, and again, there are some good reasons why you should join me.

NHL ・ 4 DAYS AGO