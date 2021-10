As the city of Portland has seen frequent violent riots, Oregon state legislators have identified a solution: Let them riot. That solution was put into practice in the city recently as police officers stood by and watched rioters cause more than $500,000 worth of damages to banks, stores, coffee shops, and government buildings. Police officers weren’t caught off guard either. The riot was organized by the mother of an “Antifa anarchist” who had been struck and killed by a car in 2019. She proudly declared on Twitter that it would be a “night of rage and anger” and “not a peaceful event.”

