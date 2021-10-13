CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vote now for Chloe Cuneo! September Summers Plumbing Heating & Cooling Athlete of the Month

Cover picture for the articleTigers fans! It’s time to vote for the September Summers Plumbing Heating & Cooling athlete of the month! Nominated from Alexandria-Monroe this month is:. Chloe has been the team leader of her Girls Golf team this year. She was the low medalist in the CIC Conference this year and medalist in other matches this year also. Always positive even when she does a not-so-good day. Co-Captain of the team.

