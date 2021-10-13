CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Research: What Makes Employees Feel Empowered to Speak Up?

By Shilpa Madan,
hbr.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRichard Branson, the CEO of Virgin Enterprises, famously said, “Choice empowers people and makes for a more content workforce.” Virgin Enterprises is also known for listening to employees’ ideas and opinions. In 2015, Bethan Patfield, a frontline employee at Virgin Trains, noticed that renowned chef Bryn Williams had become a regular customer traveling to and from London. Patfield suggested that Virgin partner with Williams to revamp the uninspiring onboard menu. In the end, Virgin and Williams developed a fresh new menu that turned out to be a huge hit with customers. Is there a relationship between Virgin’s emphasis on choice and its emphasis on employee voice?

hbr.org

Comments / 0

Related
Thrive Global

Choice Encourages Employees to Speak Up

Korean Air had more plane crashes than nearly any other airline in the world. You may think they had old planes or poorly trained pilots. But that wasn’t the case. Instead, they had a cultural legacy–Korean culture is hierarchical. You are required to be submissive to your elders and superiors in a way that Americans wouldn’t recognize. Because cultural mandates required co-pilots to defer to their captains, they didn’t speak up at work. The results were deadly.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
hbr.org

How to Reframe What Work Means to You

When I was a teenager, I got a summer job working in a grocery store. All day long, I took vegetable cans out of boxes, hit each one with a price tag gun, and placed them on the shelf. Again. And again. And again. I felt every minute of every hour stretch to a standstill. I had no contact with customers, and I hardly ever saw a manager.
ECONOMY
Augusta Free Press

Merrill Milani: Empower employees with financial wellness education

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Organizations are seeking new ways to attract and retain employees during what some economists and human resource experts are calling “The Great Resignation.” People are leaving their current jobs in record numbers in search of better compensation and a more flexible work/life balance.
EDUCATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bryn Williams
Person
Richard Branson
Fortune

Apple fires another employee who urged workers to speak out

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Apple, facing mounting unrest from within its ranks, has fired an employee who helped lead a movement encouraging workers to share their concerns about the tech giant. Janneke Parrish, who worked as a program manager...
BUSINESS
hbr.org

Research: Women Leaders Took on Even More Invisible Work During the Pandemic

The events of the last year and a half have put intense pressure on companies to do more to support employees and act on diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI). Women leaders are meeting this moment and taking on the extra work that comes with it — but they’re not getting recognized or rewarded for it. As a result, this mission-critical work is in danger of being relegated to “office housework”: Necessary tasks and activities that benefit the company but go unrecognized, are underappreciated, and don’t lead to career advancement. That’s a main finding from the new 2021 Women in the Workplace report by LeanIn.org and McKinsey & Company, which I co-authored.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Forbes

15 Ways To Empower Your Employees

Managers are increasingly opting for a leadership style that empowers employees. Rather than just delegating tasks, they encourage their teams to be more independent in the workplace. Some benefits of this leadership style include increased growth, creativity, trust and overall satisfaction amongst employees. But how exactly can managers reap these...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
MedicalXpress

Active listening by managers can reduce employees' feelings of job insecurity

Between the financial disruptions of the COVID-19 pandemic and the pervasive lack of stability throughout a rapidly shifting global economy, many workers will face job insecurity at some point in their careers. Researchers at Penn State, MacEwan University, and University of Central Florida have collaborated on a new study that...
JOBS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Employee Voice#Exercise#Employee Engagement#Virgin Enterprises#Virgin Trains
Occupational Health Safety

A Follow Up to 2020 Research: Employee Mental Health Leaps in Priority

The majority of employees believe it’s important that a company prioritizes their mental health. A new survey finds 78 percent of American employees feel “empowered” to let someone at their company know when they aren’t feeling well. Whether it be physically or mentally, up from 40 percent in 2020. These findings are from a U.S. employee wellness survey commissioned by TELUS International, a leading global customer experience and digital solutions provider. Current survey results, compared to those in October 2020, indicate that employers have changed their approach towards supporting mental health in the workplace. The research shows employee phone calls are better supporting mental health needs. Fewer employees say they would quit their job for another one that better prioritized its employees’ mental health: 57 percent in 2021 vs. 80 percent in 2020.
MENTAL HEALTH
bakingbusiness.com

Seeing the value in a speak-up culture

How can bakeries help their employees not only succeed, but also want to stay with the company? Trina Bediako, chief executive officer of New Horizons Baking Co., embraces what she calls a speak-up culture in its facilities. Listening to workers, she added, helps the company stay agile and flexible. “You...
ECONOMY
Fast Company

Pinterest whistleblower launches resources to help tech employees speak out

One day after the testimony of Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen, a group of civic organizations led by another well-known whistleblower—Ifeoma Ozoma, who spoke out about her employer, Pinterest, in 2020—is launching a new website that might help other tech employees come forward to speak about wrongdoing within their companies. As...
BUSINESS
hbr.org

Coming Out as Trans at Work

I’ve known I was different since I was eight years old, but the process of coming out has been a journey of a thousand steps. I joined Deloitte full-time in 2012. Shortly after that, I assumed a leadership position with the pride employee resource group. However, it wasn’t until 2019 that I decided to come out publicly as trans after meeting my partner. Her unwavering support of my identity made me realize I wanted the world to embrace and see me as she did. I was already in the process of transitioning socially, but at the time, no one at work knew.
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
Country
Singapore
cepro.com

PSA, NSCA Research Details What Makes a Successful Integrator

A new, non-traditional research study released by NSCA and PSA seeks to change the integration industry’s dialogue around service revenue. The transition from product- and project-based revenue toward a recurring revenue and service-oriented model is an omnipresent topic in integration industry trade publications, webinars and business conferences. The traditional focus is on making a case for integration companies to shift business models and pursue the more consistent cashflow and stickier customer relationships that come with a service business.
ECONOMY
ceoworld.biz

What to do with a caustic employee?

As Americans return to work, managers will need to re-examine how they deal with caustic employees . Let’s face it: the return to physical workplaces is stressful. Business leaders have been rightly focused on making sure employees feel safe and comfortable as they prepare to come back. But once they...
PUBLIC HEALTH
FOX59

Amazon aims to hire 3,000 Hoosiers for seasonal jobs

Amazon plans to hire 3,000 Hoosiers as part of a national hiring push for seasonal workers. The company said the positions have an average starting pay of $18 per hour, sign-on bonuses up to $3,000 and an additional $3 per hour depending on shifts in many locations. According to Amazon, many seasonal employees return each […]
INDIANA STATE
The Associated Press

AmplifAI Closes $18.5M Series A to Empower Employee-Centric Enterprises, led by Greycroft

PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 12, 2021-- AmplifAI, the leading People Enablement Platform for employee-focused enterprises, today announced the closing of $18.5 million in Series A funding led by Greycroft along with continued participation by LiveOak Venture Partners, Dallas Venture Partners and Capital Factory. The Series A funding round is allocated into $12.5 million of equity funding and $6 million in venture debt from Comerica Bank.
BUSINESS
uky.edu

2021 Postdoc Research & Career Symposium Empowers Postdoc Scholars and Fellows

Postdoctoral scholars and fellows inspired each other with their research during the Postdoc Research Competition (Joseph Lutz, 2021). LEXINGTON, KY. (Oct. 11, 2021) – The University of Kentucky Office of Postdoctoral Affairs (OPA) in the Graduate School, in partnership with the Society of Postdoctoral Scholars (SOPS), hosted its seventh Annual Research & Career Symposium the last week of September. The purpose of this symposium is to showcase the work of UK postdoctoral scholars and fellows, promote networking among the UK research community, and encourage discussions on career paths for postdocs and PhD students. Roughly 98 attendees participated in the symposium, either face-to-face or virtually, representing 9 different colleges across the university, including the College of Agriculture, Food and Environment, the College of Arts and Sciences, the College of Medicine, and the College of Pharmacy.
LEXINGTON, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy