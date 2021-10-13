Research: What Makes Employees Feel Empowered to Speak Up?
Richard Branson, the CEO of Virgin Enterprises, famously said, “Choice empowers people and makes for a more content workforce.” Virgin Enterprises is also known for listening to employees’ ideas and opinions. In 2015, Bethan Patfield, a frontline employee at Virgin Trains, noticed that renowned chef Bryn Williams had become a regular customer traveling to and from London. Patfield suggested that Virgin partner with Williams to revamp the uninspiring onboard menu. In the end, Virgin and Williams developed a fresh new menu that turned out to be a huge hit with customers. Is there a relationship between Virgin’s emphasis on choice and its emphasis on employee voice?hbr.org
