Henry County, TN

Lady Patriots capture district tournament opener

Paris Post-Intelligencer
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Henry County High School girls’ soccer team rolled to a 9-0 victory over the Kenwood Lady Knights on Tuesday at Patriot Stadium. In the left photograph, Lady Patriot Leslie Green (11) controls the ball early in the match. Henry County’s Carlee Vaughn (2) charges past a Kenwood player to take the ball near midfield in the center photograph. Lady Patriot JoJo Goetluck (9) reacts in the photo on the right after blocking the ball with her chest late in the first half.The match was stopped less than three minutes into the second half when Green scored the team’s ninth goal. Green finished the match with four goals while Emily Nanney added three goals and Avery Swisher knocked in two goals.

