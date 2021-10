CINCINNATI (WKRC) - In 2011, Steve Piskor’s mother, Esther, was in a Cleveland-area nursing home. He says she was unable to speak and needed total care from the staff. Piskor says he started to notice signs of abuse. The problem was his mother couldn’t tell him what was happening. So, he decided to set up a hidden camera and see what was really going on.

