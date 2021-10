It's not too often that a reality TV star is at the epicenter of an A-List celebrity breakup. Yet such was the case for Southern Charm’s Madison LeCroy when one of her co-stars spilled some major beans at the last reunion special. Some cheating insinuations were thrown around that concerned none other than Alex Rodriguez. (A-Rod and his fiancée JLo called off their nearly 2-year engagement not long after.) With all the drama said and done, though, LeCroy is now engaged herself. (And no, not to A-Rod.)

