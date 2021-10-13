CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

DVD Contest: M. Night Shyamalan’s Old

FanBolt.Com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’re thrilled to announce that we have (1) copy of OLD to give away! OLD is available on Digital now, and 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD on October 19, 2021!. Leave a comment below saying you want to see the movie! (Or if you have seen it, what your thoughts were)

www.fanbolt.com

Comments / 0

Related
bloody-disgusting.com

M. Night Shyamalan Producing Mystery Thriller ‘The Vanishings At Caddo Lake’

While we wait for his next original thriller for Universal, we’ve learned today via Deadline that M. Night Shyamalan will also be producing a thriller titled The Vanishings At Caddo Lake. Celine Held & Logan George (Topside) will be writing and directing the movie. “The plot revolves around when an...
MOVIES
talesbuzz.com

M. Night Shyamalan explains how he directed the ‘grotesque’ pregnancy scene in ‘Old’

By his own admission, M. Night Shyamalan’s summertime sleeper hit, Old, was heavily inspired by Peter Weir’s 1975 cult favorite Picnic at Hanging Rock. “You’re dead on,” the celebrated filmmaker and two-time MVP of Horror tells Talesbuzz Entertainment when we noted the connection between the two movies. “Picnic at Hanging Rock was a huge inspiration.”
MOVIES
flickdirect.com

Lightning Round Contest To See Netflix's Night Teeth In Advance

As fall sets in once again, people are gearing up for Halloween and all things creepy. Typically, we see an increase in horror films being released in theaters and now, on streaming platforms. NIGHT TEETH, a vampire story with a young adult cast, is one of the newest movies from this genre. Set to premiere on October 20, 2021, Netflix, in conjunction with FlickDirect, would like to give some lucky winners one code to a virtual advance screening on October 18, 2021, at 8:30 pm EST.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
TheWrap

What’s New on DVD in October: ‘Halloween,’ ‘The Night Stalker,’ ‘Misery,’ and More

“I Carry You With Me” (Sony Pictures Classics) is a film best enjoyed without spoilers, but suffice it to say that it’s one of the year’s most moving love stories. Aspiring chef Iván (Armando Espitia) and landowner’s son Gerardo (Christian Vazquez) fall in love, but societal pressures in Mexico prompt Iván to cross the border and move to New York City. Acclaimed documentary director Heidi Ewing (“Jesus Camp”) brings her formidable storytelling skills and eye for non-fiction filmmaking to this powerful and poignant film that’s incredibly relevant to current events on multiple levels.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shyamalan
Person
M. Night Shyamalan
Vulture

Knock, Knock! Shyamalan’s Next Twist Gets Release Date

M. Night Shyamalan is at the door and let’s just say, he’s still a little twisted. Shyamalan and Universal Pictures just dropped the name and release date for the supernatural filmmaker’s latest feature. Knock at the Cabin will be premiering on February 3, 2023. This would be a two-week bump from the previous announcement, according to Deadline. Shyamalan has been posting hints leading up to the announcement, teasing fans as he goes through the pre-production process of his film. Shyamalan’s most recent film, Old, garnered mixed reviews from critics but created plenty of memes online, with even Shyamalan participating in the fun. If fans are really itching to see the next Shyamalan flick, they should take a quick trip to the beach to pass the time.
MOVIES
TheHDRoom

James Wan’s ‘Malignant’ Blu-ray, DVD and Digital Release Dates

Director James Wan’s 2021 horror flick Malignant will begin its post-HBO Max home video release later this month, then wrapup just after Thanksgiving. The Malignant Digital HD release date is set for October 22nd so you’ll be able to watch it Halloween. Blu-ray and DVD editions of Malignant will arrive on November 30th, over a month later. No 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray version is planned at this time.
MOVIES
darkhorizons.com

Shyamalan & Anderson’s Next Set Titles

M. Night Shyamalan‘s next thriller has scored an official title – “Knock at the Cabin”. Shyamalan himself revealed the title on social media earlier today, shortly afterwards Universal Pictures announced that the movie has moved up its theatrical release by two weeks to February 3rd 2023. The project marks the...
MOVIES
hot969boston.com

Win a DVD of The Amityville Moon!

When the moon rises, the beast is unleashed! Kick off Halloween season with the terrifyingly suspenseful werewolf epic THE AMITYVILLE MOON. Directed by Thomas J. Churchill and starring Cody Renee Cameron and Tuesday Knight, own THE AMITYVILLE MOON now on Blu-ray, DVD & Digital. Enter below to win a DVD...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dvd#Digital#K Uhd#Fanbolt#Women S Business Daily
MovieWeb

The Batman Teaser Brings a Warning Ahead of New Trailer Debut at DC Fandome This Weekend

Today DC released a new tease for the upcoming Robert Pattinson movie The Batman ahead of the new trailer dropping at this weekend's DC FanDome event. The teaser lives up to that name as it is very short, but it does give an ominous sense of darkness that we have been promised from this latest iteration of the Dark Knight, and features a solitary Bat Signal being projected in deep red into the sky, while announcing the trailer's imminent arrival on October 16th and comes with the phrase, "It's not just a signal; it's a warning," which is said by Robert Pattinson in full Batman voice.
MOVIES
Variety

All 12 ‘Halloween’ Movies in the Franchise, Ranked

Proving that you can’t kill pure evil, inhuman boogeyman Michael Myers returns once again to pierce, hack, slice, and bludgeon an assortment of fresh victims in “Halloween Kills,” the middle entry in director David Gordon Green’s reboot trilogy. Overflowing with cameos and callbacks to previous films in the horror franchise, “Halloween Kills” includes enough references to make several of the sequels well worth revisiting. To help you plan a Myers movie marathon, here’s our ultimate Halloween ranking, from tedious trick to terrifying treat.
MOVIES
The Oakland Press

Movies: ‘Halloween Kills’ in theaters and on Peacock

Jamie Lee Curtis returns to her best-known role, Laurie Strode, in “Halloween Kills,” in which a mob is inspired to track down Michael Myers to avenge an injured Laurie. David Gordon Green, who directed the 2018 “Halloween,” is behind the camera again in this installment that co-stars Anthony Michael Hall and Judy Greer. If you’re looking for some fresh scares this October, “Halloween Kills” will be available in theaters and streaming on Peacock free for premium subscribers starting Oct. 15. (AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr)
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Instagram
The Hollywood Reporter

Box Office: ‘Halloween Kills’ Scares Up Strong $4.9M in Thursday Previews

David Gordon Green’s Halloween Kills scared up a strong $4.9 million in Thursday previews at the box office. The Universal, Miramax Blumhouse movie is a follow up to Green’s Halloween reboot that opened to a record-breaking $76.2 million in 2018 on its way to earning north of $250 million worldwide in a stunning revival of the slasher franchise. The new generation of films see Jamie Lee Curtis and Nick Castle reprise their signature roles as Laurie Strode and the menacing monster Michael Myers. Halloween Kills could be a killer in its own right at the challenged box office, where the movie is...
MOVIES
FanBolt.Com

Netflix Orders ‘That ’70s Show’ Spin-Off ‘That ’90s Show’

Netflix has officially ordered That 70s Show spin-off, That ’90s Show. The sequel to the fan-loved Fox sitcom, which premiered in 1998, doesn’t yet have a release date, but here’s what we do know. It’s also worth mentioning that this isn’t the first That 70’s Show Spin-off. During the peak...
TV SERIES
Variety

Box Office: ‘Halloween Kills’ Scores Bloody Great $50.4 Million Debut, ‘The Last Duel’ Bombs

Universal and Blumhouse’s “Halloween Kills” topped the weekend box office with a $50.4 million debut, giving theater owners hope that the exhibition industry is experiencing a fall resurgence. That’s a bloody good showing for “Halloween Kills” considering that the film is being release simultaneously in theaters and on-demand via Peacock, NBCUniversal’s in-house Netflix challenger. That kind of distribution pattern has depressed ticket sales in recent months, with films like Warner Bros.’ “Space Jam: A New Legacy” and “The Suicide Squad” failing to resonate with moviegoers when they were made available at the same time on HBO Max. “Halloween Kills” scored...
The Hollywood Reporter

Box Office: ‘Halloween Kills’ Opens to Killer $50.4M Despite Dual Peacock Launch

David Gordon Green’s Halloween Kills is doing killer business at the domestic box office, where it scared up the biggest debut of the pandemic era for a horror film or a movie opening simultaneously on the big screen and a streaming service. Green’s R-rated slasher pic earned $50.4 million from 3,705 theaters in North America. Halloween Kills also launched Friday on Universal’s sister streaming service, Peacock. Day-and-date releases, a controversial practice, have become commonplace during the pandemic as media conglomerates race to grow their streaming services and use feature movies as bait. Previously, Godzilla vs. Kong boasted the biggest domestic box office...
MOVIES
Daily Mail

Horrific moment actor, 37, was crushed to death by part of the set during scene change at world-famous Bolshoi theatre in Moscow

This is the moment an actor performing at Russia's famous Bolshoi Theatre was killed by a piece of the set while the audience looked on, thinking it was part of the act. Video shows a large backdrop being lowered on to the stage during a performance of 19th century opera Sadko on Saturday night as 37-year-old actor Yevgeny Kulesh got trapped underneath and crushed to death.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Jennifer Aniston shares intimate bedroom photo in honour of special milestone

Jennifer Aniston celebrated a very special birthday on Monday – her dog Lord Chesterfield turned one. To mark the special occasion, the Friends star shared several pictures of him taken over the past year, but it was the ones of him now that got fans talking – as they appear to show Jennifer in her birthday suit.
CELEBRITIES
People

R&B Singer Emani 22 Dead at 22: She 'Brightened up Any Room She Was in,' Producer J Maine Says

Emani 22, an R&B singer known for songs including "Feelings" and "Close," has died. She was 22. Emani died on Monday following a "tragic accident," her manager tells PEOPLE. "It is with heavy hearts that the family of Emani has confirmed her passing," a statement provided to PEOPLE reads. "They would like to share that although she fought courageously and the medical team went above and beyond doing everything in their power to aid in her recovery, on Monday, October 11th, Emani succumbed to the injuries she sustained after a tragic accident. At this time, Emani's family is asking for privacy to mourn and honor her life and memories."
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy