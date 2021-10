Advisers who want to win the biggest chunk of a client’s business could benefit most by being their go-to source for retirement planning, a new report suggests. Financial services firms that people identify as their main source of retirement advice tended to be those with the biggest “share of wallet,” or percentage of assets clients have with them, consumer research firm Hearts & Wallets found in a report available Wednesday. The firm used a decision-tree analysis based on data from more than 10,000 relationships that clients have with different financial services firms.

