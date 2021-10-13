USAA Increasing Minimum Pay to $21/hr and Announces New Charlotte Leadership Team
"USAA's employees are the heart of our association and providing a competitive pay and benefits package is one way we reward them for providing exceptional service to military members and their families," said Wayne Peacock, President and CEO of USAA. "Increasing our minimum pay and enhancing our already comprehensive benefits package helps ensure we're being responsive to our employees' needs and dynamically changing market conditions."
