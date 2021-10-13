Tompkins indicted on several counts

A Campbellsville man was indicted on several counts by a Marion County grand jury last week ranging from trafficking to possession of a firearm. William B. Tompkins, 30, 406 Taylor Blvd., Campbellsville, was indicted for first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (two grams or less of methamphetamine) while in possession of a firearm (Class C felony), buy/possession drug paraphernalia, failure of non-owner to maintain required insurance security, failure to produce insurance card, failure to or improper signal, careless driving and second-degree persistent felony offender. The grand jury charges that these incidents happened on or about June 4, 2021. Bond was set at $10,000 cash.