Springfield, KY

'At The Hop' to be shown Oct. 22-24

Lebanon Enterprise
 4 days ago

Mid-Kentucky Arts opens its 24th Season of Music with a fast-paced, foot-stomping nostalgic program of rock-n-roll hits of the 1950’s and ‘60’s. Mid-Kentucky Arts is presenting the movie of its show original performed a few years back. Showings will be held at the Springfield Opera House “on the big screen” on Friday and Saturday October 22 and 23 at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday, October 24 at 2:30. p.m. (124 W. Main St., Springfield) See the Opalettes, The Pink Angels, The Hot Rods, Wolfman Jack, and of course, Elvis.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elvis
Person
Wolfman Jack
