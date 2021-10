In the energy industry, we’re accustomed to seeing a mixture of government approaches to enacting policy changes — from government encouraging companies’ voluntary actions to implementing legislative and regulatory mandates. There is an important role for both. Our industry should be expected to do its part to ensure energy affordability and reliability and protect public safety and the environment, while government agencies also put requirements in place to help ensure key policy goals are achieved.

INDUSTRY ・ 6 HOURS AGO