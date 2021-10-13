CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Popular shipwreck expert coming to Riverbank Theatre

By Barb Pert Templeton
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRic Mixter unveils his new book, “Bottled Goodbyes”. When people perish at sea following a shipwreck finding a note they penned, pushed inside a bottle and then set adrift hoping someone will find it can certainly prompt strong emotions. Excitement and even goosebumps for the finder and likely tears for family members notified about the find.

bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Comments / 0

Related
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Riverbank Theatre’s remaining events of 2021

Riverbank Theatre presents Now Comes the Fun Part: Life Begins at 50, Bottled Goodbyes, and The Christmas Schooner. Riverbank Theatre is proud to announce an encore run of Now Comes the Fun Part: Life Begins at 50! written by James Hindman, Lynn Halliday, Jeffrey Lodin, and Mark Waldrop. This show was so popular this summer that it was extended once and will now run again at The Snug Theatre from October 22nd – November 7th. If you are looking for two hours of music and laughter this one is for you! Life Begins at 50 explores familiar topics like redecorating the kids’ rooms, finding love at middle age, and even the dreaded colonoscopy prep. Riverbank Theatre worked directly with the writing team to mount the premiere of this show this past July and we are so pleased that it has had such a following.
THEATER & DANCE
WIBX 950

Rome Native and Lead Singer of ‘Boston’ Coming Home to The Stanley Theatre

Rome native and lead singer of the band 'Boston' is coming back home to the region to perform at The Stanley Theatre in Utica. Tommy DeCarlo was originally born in Rome, New York and has been on every tour as the lead singer with 'Boston' since 2007. He has played in front of sold out audiences all over the world and is returning to perform in front of a local audience. DeCarlo will be joined at the Stanley Theatre on Friday, November 19th at 7:30PM by 'American Idol' standout Rudy Cardenas.
ROME, NY
WISH-TV

‘Alabaster’ comes to Phoenix Theatre stage

“Alabaster” by Audrey Cefaly is a dark, comic, southern drama about love, art, and the power of women. This all-female drama explores the meaning and purpose of art and the struggle of the lost and tortured souls that seek to create it. It is running at the Phoenix Theater starting...
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Cumberland Times-News

'Hilarious' mystery comes to Cumberland Theatre

CUMBERLAND — The Cumberland Theatre will continue its 33rd main stage season with the comedy “CLUE on Stage,” opening Oct. 7 and playing for three weekends. Based on the popular Hasbro board game and the 1985 film starring Tim Curry and an all-star cast, the show is a hilarious farce-meet-murder mystery.
CUMBERLAND, MD
959theriver.com

Cinderella Coming in November to the Paramount Theatre in Downtown Aurora

Aurora, IL, October 12, 2021 – You may think you know the story, but you’ve never seen it like this. Paramount Theatre presents Cinderella, the beloved musical by the genius minds of Rodgers and Hammerstein, in a mesmerizing new production bringing a reimagined take on the classic children’s story that has enchanted families for generations.
AURORA, IL
1049 The Edge

Carlos Mencia Coming To Park Theatre In Holland

The host of one of the biggest shows in Comedy Central history is making a stop in Holland, MI on his "C 4 Urself" Tour, as Carlos Mencia has returned to his roots in the world of stand up comedy. The announcement was made by the Park Theatre that he would be making a stop there on his tour, while diving a little bit into his success:
HOLLAND, MI
newjerseystage.com

The Day Has Come: Introducing Crossroads Festival Theatre

Join Jesse and Dave at opening night to hear from the artists and creatives behind what the groups calls "this next great chapter in Crossroads history." About the author: Jesse North is a journalist based in New York. Through the mediums of digital video and articles for both print and digital, his coverage includes breaking news, politics, crime, celebrity news, and entertainment features with a focus on diversity and inclusion in the arts. Jesse’s work has been seen on NBC News, Us Weekly, Broadway.com, Entertainment Weekly, People, and 92nd Street Y. Jesse is also a roller coaster enthusiast and Ben & Jerry’s connoisseur. | Dave Tavani is a freelance video story teller and photographer. In addition to contributing to Jersey Arts, Dave works mainly for nonprofit and arts organizations in the Philadelphia area. His recent clients include Visit Philadelphia, The Pew Center for Arts and Heritage, McCarter Theatre Center, Philadelphia Magazine, The Food Trust, Association for Public Art, and the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation. He lives in Philadelphia with his wife and basset hound.
PERFORMING ARTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ted Nugent
thepeachreview.com

“How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical” is coming to the Fox Theatre Dec. 7 – 12

Fifth Third Bank Broadway in Atlanta is proud to present the Atlanta return engagement of Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical for ten performances at the Fox Theatre from Dec. 7 to Dec. 12 as part of the 40th Anniversary Season. Hailed by The New York Times as “100 times better than any bedtime story,” this classic holiday musical will enchant adults and children alike.
ATLANTA, GA
bitterrootstar.com

Popular ‘Animal Wonders’ program coming to Stevensville library

Join the “animal ambassadors” from Animal Wonders on Saturday, October 23, at the North Valley Public Library. Meet wild and exotic animals and hear their stories as this perennial favorite program returns with separate sessions for adults and children. “This is the first time we’ve offered Animal Wonders for adults,”...
STEVENSVILLE, MT
kvrr.com

“1964 The Tribute” Coming To Fargo Theatre in January

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — With The Beatles back in the news with Paul McCartney blaming John Lennon for the groups break-up, fans can relive the good old days in Fargo. “1964 The Tribute” is coming to Fargo Theatre on Friday, January 28. The group has earned the distinction from Rolling...
FARGO, ND
WHEC TV-10

'The Simon & Garfunkel Story' coming to the Auditorium Theatre

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — "The Simon & Garfunkel Story" is coming to the Rochester Broadway Theatre League’s Auditorium Theatre next month. The concert-style show is internationally acclaimed and tells the story of the folk-rock duo, Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel. It chronicles their story from their beginnings as Tom &...
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shipwrecks#Pert#Hoaxes#The Theatre#The Riverbank Theatre
QuadCities.com

Elf On The Shelf Coming To Davenport’s Adler Theatre

This holiday season The Elf on the Shelf® Scout Elves return to center stage for the live musical that has captured the hearts of families everywhere. Inspired by the beloved box set The Elf on the Shelf®: A Christmas Tradition, this touring stage production is a thrilling. spectacle of music...
DAVENPORT, IA
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

A Higher Outlook – Dirk S. Van Enkevort/Great Lakes Trader

A Higher Outlook – Dirk S. Van Enkevort/Great Lakes Trader. Paul Murray captures stunning footage of freighters passing through the St. Clair River and under the Blue Water Bridge. Today’s video features the Dirk S. Van Enkevort/Great Lakes Trader, downbound after sunset from Lake Huron on the St. Clair River,...
PORT HURON, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Port Huron Past and Present: Lakeside Park, Huronia Beach, the Windermere, Keewahdin Park, & More

“Port Huron Past & Present” is a series of historical videos created by Port Huron native Bob Davis. Through his historical photographs and films Bob is able to place the viewer back in time. For many of our readers these photos and videos will be a walk down memory lane, but for the younger crowd they will learn about the fascinating history of this great town. In this episode we look back at Lakeside Park, Huronia Beach, the Windermere, Keewahdin Park, and more.
TV & VIDEOS
Detroit Free Press

New Michigan fishing regulations take effect: What to know

New fishing regulations for the fall fishing season in Michigan took effect Friday. The measures, approved Thursday by the Michigan Natural Resources Commission, aim to protect fish populations in certain areas. In the Crystal Waters State Game Area in Monroe County, the harvesting of fish is not allowed. All fish...
MICHIGAN STATE
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Creepy Haunts and Family Fun plentiful this Halloween

If you’re gearing up to celebrate Halloween there are plenty of opportunities to do so across St. Clair County this month. If it’s simple family friendly trick or treating and pumpkin carving or a scary trek through a local haunted house or trail there’s certainly something for everyone. Cindy Babisz,...
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, MI
hoodline.com

Questlove coming to the Castro Theatre for an in-person screening of ‘Summer of Soul’

Rarely in recent months has the silver screen of the Castro Theatre been alight with film, or with a live audience in the seats. A couple Frameline films played there in late June, the campy drag comedy Shit & Champagne had its San Francisco premiere in August, and last month the Residents played a live reunion show on the Castro Theatre stage.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy