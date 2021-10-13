Popular shipwreck expert coming to Riverbank Theatre

Riverbank Theatre presents Now Comes the Fun Part: Life Begins at 50, Bottled Goodbyes, and The Christmas Schooner. Riverbank Theatre is proud to announce an encore run of Now Comes the Fun Part: Life Begins at 50! written by James Hindman, Lynn Halliday, Jeffrey Lodin, and Mark Waldrop. This show was so popular this summer that it was extended once and will now run again at The Snug Theatre from October 22nd – November 7th. If you are looking for two hours of music and laughter this one is for you! Life Begins at 50 explores familiar topics like redecorating the kids’ rooms, finding love at middle age, and even the dreaded colonoscopy prep. Riverbank Theatre worked directly with the writing team to mount the premiere of this show this past July and we are so pleased that it has had such a following.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 11 DAYS AGO