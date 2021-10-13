Wichita City Council passes Non-Discrimination Ordinance

After four hours of public comment and debate Tuesday night, the Wichita City Council passed the Non-Discrimination Ordinance it's been debating for months. The NDO prohibits discrimination of people in a protected class in Wichita when it comes to public accommodations, housing, and employment. Those in favor of the NDO say the 90-day wait since the last discussion made the document stronger because of more public input and amendments made by the city's Diversity, Inclusion, and Civil Rights board.