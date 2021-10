Flip's Pancake House near the Bett Plex at 5151 Competition Dr in Bettendorf is officially open complete with new menu items like dessert pancakes. Ok, I'm a little bit late with this announcement. Flip's officially opened on September 22, but the opening dropped off my radar after I was looking for an opening date in August. Anyway, what really matters is you can get the great food you're used to from Flip's in Moline, plus the new location has added new menu items you'll only find in Bettendorf.

BETTENDORF, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO