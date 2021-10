I have long believed in change. Change is needed in life and the person I am at 36 is much different than the man I was at 21. I would hope I would of changed, life is about changing and growing as a person. I look back to some of the fashion and I cringe. I think back to some of the language I used in my early life "That's so gay" "P@@#y" and some others and I not just cringe, I'm embarrassed. I will admit I used that language in my formative age, then I started realizing my ignorance and arrogance as I started to leave the safety of High School and I changed. Why do I bring up my own guilt? Because it is very specific towards defeating the arguments defending Jon Gruden.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO