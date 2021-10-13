Beautiful Images of Nature in the Fall in Western Montana

Sometimes you need to take matters into your own hands if you want to keep going. That's what one Missoula business owner is doing with her clothing brand, Youer. Youer is a distinctive business in Missoula, with practices that separate them from the rest of the clothing brands out there - their website lays out the process of how recycled materials are pressed into pallets, which are then stretched into thread, made into fabric, and eventually turned into clothes that are shipped over to Missoula.

MISSOULA, MT ・ 4 DAYS AGO