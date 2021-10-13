Annual leaf pick-up service expected to begin around October 25

Mayor Moe is pleased to announce the Department of Public Works will be sending the Leaf Vacuum truck out to City streets starting next week on Thursday, October 28th!. The Leaf Vacuum Truck visits different parts of the City each day of the week, so please check the Leaf Collection Route Map, to determine the collection day for your street. Leaves will be vacuumed on your street on the same weekday throughout the season. During the leaf vacuum season, bagged leaves will be collected from in front of your house on your scheduled day or on Wednesdays if you request to be on the Yard Debris Pickup list.

