CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Acer unwraps four Chromebooks and new Works with Chromebook accessories

By Gabriel Brangers
chromeunboxed.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAcer just wrapped up the latest next@acer global press event. This year’s theme, Made for Humanity, features a plethora of products to fit the needs of creators to consumers and everyone in between. For those looking for all of the new goodies from Acer, I’ll drop the full press release at the end of this post. For us, it’s all about the Chromebooks and Acer did not disappoint. Along with FOUR new Chrome OS laptops, the tech giant also dropped a few Works with Chromebooks accessories to add to the growing number of peripherals designed specifically for Chrome OS. So, without further ado, here’s what’s new from the Chrome OS department from Acer.

chromeunboxed.com

Comments / 0

Related
chromeunboxed.com

Here’s your first look at alphabetical launcher app sorting for Chromebooks

You asked, Google listened – alphabetical Chromebook launcher sorting is in development. We covered its introduction in the Chromium Repositories a few months back, but today, I’ve found it to be working, and I wanted to give you all a first look!. Unlike my mock-up of what the design could...
COMPUTERS
chromeunboxed.com

Smaller icons and folders give the new Chromebook launcher an air of maturity

I know I’ve been delivering a lot of updates lately regarding Google’s new Chromebook Productivity Launcher experiment, but that’s because it’s a truly exciting update. For years now, we’ve been using this awkward, full-screen app launcher, and I’ve convinced myself that it’s great. The problem is that it’s just not. I guess the ability to adapt to something makes one complacent and even accepting of tools that are less optimal and in some instances, downright bad.
COMPUTERS
HackerNoon

Finally, I' m Not Coding on a 5-Year-Old Chromebook Anymore

Chromebooks aren’t meant to run Linux, so I had to install a [special distro] just to get it up and running. There is no clear option to boot into linux, instead you must press a keyboard shortcut. To fix this, you must install custom firmware, which means taking the write-protect screw out. Not content with a google-controlled operating system, I decided to put Linux on it alongside Chrome OS. (Yes, Chrome OS is *technically* Linux, but not in the spirit of Linux).
COMPUTERS
ZDNet

Best VPN for Chrome and Chromebooks 2021

You would think that the method of protecting Chrome browsing would be the same for Chrome as for Chromebooks. After all, Chromebooks are pretty much machines designed to run Chrome. But there are differences, and we'll discuss that in this article. Desktop Chrome on PCs and Macs is best protected...
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chrome Os#Android#Intel Core#Notebooks#Products Business#Acer Inc##Intel Iris Xe#Pentium Gold
hardcoredroid.com

Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 Review

Lenovo is a brilliant computing brand that is known for its laptops. Especially in the world of gaming, the company has acquired considerable fame and appreciation. They have been providing high-end laptops that are designed to handle graphic-intensive games. Lenovo also manufactures machines for groups such as students and young children. We previously reviewed the Lenovo Chromebook Duet, which was an ideal machine for school-going children. We were recently sent their Chromebook Flex 5.
COMPUTERS
chromeunboxed.com

Chromebook Productivity Launcher will give you quick access to recently used files

The new Chromebook Productivity Launcher looks all set to replace the current Peeking launcher that gets called up with the ‘Everything button’ on your Chrome OS devices, and though Google is still just and only testing it in the Canary channel, it seems to be working rapidly toward a public release. As of now, there’s no telling whether or not it will replace the old, full-screen design entirely or become something that’s optional, but with how much I love it already, I can’t see going back to how it used to be.
COMPUTERS
Android Headlines

How To Use Split-Screen To Multitask With Your Chromebook

Multitasking on a Chromebook is a relatively easy process thanks to a wide variety of features but that doesn’t mean all of those are intuitive. Among those that some users might find less obvious, is how to move into a split-screen view on a Chromebook. But, combined with other productivity-focused...
COMPUTERS
xda-developers

Best math apps for Chromebooks: Wolfram, Desmos, and more

Whether you’re looking to help your kids with their math homework, or need help in your own college courses, math apps can be very helpful. If you use a Chromebook as your daily laptop, there are a number of math apps available, in the form of web apps and Android apps. Many of these apps also exist on iOS, Windows, and other platforms as well. Many of the apps focus on graphing capabilities, while others can help with unit conversions, symbolic algebra, or other advanced mathematics like calculus or differential equations. In this article we took a look at the best math apps for Chromebooks out there for help on math homework at any level.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Lenovo
NewsBreak
Computers
Daily Beast

These Flexible Lenovo Chromebooks Are Under $300 Today Only

Working from home has changed my outlook on what kind of computer I like to use. Yes, I'm still an Apple girl at heart, but I recently fell in love with the touchscreen offerings that have exploded in the non-Mac world. A PC has all the power you need, but with a few more bells and whistles compared to a Macbook. If you're looking for an easy-to-use laptop that can make everyday tasks feel a little more enjoyable (when it's not for work), Amazon has an Epic Daily Deal for you.
COMPUTERS
Android Police

These are the two keys I miss each time I use a Chromebook

Over the last couple of years, I have floated between three different desktop operating systems for my work and personal use. Depending on where I am and which computer is in front of me, I’ve been using mac OS, Chrome OS, and less frequently, Windows. I’ve become more or less comfortable with all three platforms and I’m able to keep a similar workflow across them all, save for one teeny tiny missing key that ruins my Chrome OS experience: there’s no skip button on my Pixelbook’s keyboard, and many Chromebooks don’t even have the play/pause one.
COMPUTERS
chromeunboxed.com

Online games with Anti-Cheat will soon be playable on Chromebooks

Ever since Valve announced their Steam Deck, it has been nothing but great news for Linux gamers and, by extension, soon-to-be Chromebook gamers. One of their original goals was to make anti-cheat software compatible with Wine and Proton (the programs that make Windows games work on Linux). This would directly benefit the official Steam support on Chromebooks – code-named Borealis – which was originally slated to release a public beta right about now. They’ve made it very clear that all the work going into the Steam Deck will also help the wider Linux community. We can now say for certain that they have started to deliver on their promise.
VIDEO GAMES
PCWorld

This touch-friendly Acer Chromebook is just $220

Chromebooks are useful tools, but they’re even better tools when you can get one for around $200. Right now, Target is selling an Acer 15.6-inch Touchscreen Chromebook with 1080p resolution for $220. That’s $100 off the MSRP, and drops it right into the sweet spot for our deal range for Chromebooks. If you’d like to go even cheaper, you can join Target’s Red Circle benefits program to get a 10 percent off coupon on electronics. That coupon would bring the price down to $198.
COMPUTERS
chromeunboxed.com

The powerful ASUS Chromebook Flip CX5500 is on sale in Canada

I love sharing deals and product releases in markets outside of the U.S. Why? Because we are Chrome OS evangelists and seeing late generation, flagship devices debut outside of the states means that our beloved platform is spreading to users around the world. When we first started Chrome Unboxed, getting your hands on a premium, late-model Chromebook outside of the U.S. was nearly impossible. Most shoppers would have to find a way to import a Chromebook and that meant paying through the nose.
COMPUTERS
xda-developers

Cursive Review: Hands on with Google’s new writing app for Chromebooks

There are a lot of options if you want a quality app for taking handwritten notes. Of course, not all of those are made by our beloved Google. As Chrome OS fans, it’s always nice when Google releases a new app to play around with (even if they decide to kill it later on). Such is the case with the new Cursive Progressive Web App (PWA). Google has decided to take a shot with a new type of notes app. Considering the success of Google Keep (or is it Keep Notes?), that makes a lot of sense to me.
COMPUTERS
CNET

Acer adds quartet of Chromebooks to its lengthy list of Chrome OS options

Acer announced four Chromebooks as part of the company's global Next@Acer event on Wednesday. The new models include 14- and 15.6-inch clamshells -- the Acer Chromebook 515 and 514 -- as well as two 14-inch two-in-ones, the Chromebook Spin 514 and Spin 314. Shipments of Chromebooks exploded in 2020 from...
COMPUTERS
chromeunboxed.com

Chromebook Deals: Save on this 17.3″ Acer, $300 off a Samsung Galaxy and more

The holiday shopping season is waiting in the wings and soon, we’ll start seeing Black Friday ads EVERYWHERE. Lucky for us, Chromebook deals aren’t hard to find and this week, we have a new round of devices that have been knocked down as much as $300. Whatever your use-case or personal taste, there’s a little something for everyone on this list and you can rest assured that all of these Chromebooks will serve you well for years to come because we never share deals on devices that are nearing their auto expiration date.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy