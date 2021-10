WhatsApp has been around for over a decade but it was acquired by Facebook in 2014. It has further expanded and is now one of the most popular instant messaging apps in the world. It was handling over 50 billion messages everyday back then and double today. It is relatively safe but there are still many rooms for improvement especially in the area of security and privacy. End-to-end encryption has always been the goal but it is not that easy.

