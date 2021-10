At its global press conference this week, Acer unveiled some impressive new laptops, desktops, and other devices that are good for gaming, 3D, and the environment. On the sustainability front, it detailed how Project Acer Humanity has made all the company’s new devices and packaging more eco-friendly. Similar to Samsung’s Eco TV packaging, Acer’s packaging, which won a 2021 Red Dot design award, can be recycled or repurposed into laptop stands.

