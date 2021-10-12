Minecraft 1.18 Release Date: When Does Caves and Cliffs Part 2 Come Out?
Unfortunately, a release date for the long-awaited Minecraft 1.18 update, better known as the Caves and Cliffs Part 2 update, has yet to be given. Since its initial release in 2011, Minecraft has received a number of updates that have improved gameplay, added Mobs, and included new features. The Caves and Cliffs update is one of the biggest updates the game has ever had. The first half of the Caves and Cliffs update, version 1.17, was released on the 8th of June 2021. While it brought a number of welcome changes to the game, Minecraft fans are still eagerly awaiting the second half of the update.attackofthefanboy.com
