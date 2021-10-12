CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Minecraft 1.18 Release Date: When Does Caves and Cliffs Part 2 Come Out?

By Smangaliso Simelane
attackofthefanboy.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnfortunately, a release date for the long-awaited Minecraft 1.18 update, better known as the Caves and Cliffs Part 2 update, has yet to be given. Since its initial release in 2011, Minecraft has received a number of updates that have improved gameplay, added Mobs, and included new features. The Caves and Cliffs update is one of the biggest updates the game has ever had. The first half of the Caves and Cliffs update, version 1.17, was released on the 8th of June 2021. While it brought a number of welcome changes to the game, Minecraft fans are still eagerly awaiting the second half of the update.

attackofthefanboy.com

Comments / 0

Related
gamingideology.com

Far Cry 6 release date: what time does Far Cry 6 come out this week?

Far Cry 6’s release time is almost upon us and it won’t be long before fans of the epic franchise explore the latest open world. Set on the island of Yara, Far Cry 6 pits dictator Antón Castillo and his teenage son Diego against a resistance movement. And Ubisoft also...
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

How Many Chapters Are in Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles? (Full Chapter List)

Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles is here, giving players the opportunity to take their favorite characters to battle and to showcase their skills by performing insane combos featuring both basic attacks and a wide array of techniques, in true CyberConnect2 fashion. With that said, the title’s story mode is also one of its main attractions, but how many chapters are there? And how much of the series’ story does the game cover?
COMICS
ClutchPoints

Age of Darkness: Final Stand Release Date: When is Age of Darkness out?

PlaySide and Team17 are setting out to revive the RTS genre with Age of Darkness: Final Stand. In this high fantasy base-building game, you are tasked with defending the last bastion of humanity from the nightmarish ghouls. While defending your settlement, you can also venture forth through the deadly fog to unravel the mysterious source of the undead. But before you set forth in your quest against darkness, you first have to know when Age of Darkness: Final Stand‘s release date will be.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

FIFA 22 Rulebreakers Release Date: When is it?

It has nearly been one year since EA released the Rulebreakers promotion in FIFA 21. Now we take a look at when we could possibly see this game-changing promotion make a return. FIFA 21's release of this promotion occurred on Oct. 23, 2020. FIFA 22 Rulebreakers Release Date: When is...
FIFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cliffs#Xbox One#Minecraft Live 2021
gamerevolution.com

When is the Forza Horizon 5 demo release date?

Forza Horizon 5 looks to be an exciting continuation of Forza Motorsport’s more fun-loving spin-off series. As such, a lot of players are eager to get their hands on a demo ahead of launch. Demos are somewhat of a staple for the franchise, but will FH5 follow suit with a free trial of its own? Here’s the lowdown on a Forza Horizon 5 demo release date for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.
VIDEO GAMES
firstsportz.com

When is Fortnite Shadow Midas coming in Fortnitemares: New Leaks, Release Date, and more

It is known to most players that Fortnite has recently added three new styles to the long-known First Shadows set for gamers with the Fortnite Crew subscription. The Fortnite Shadow Midas version will be coming up for grabs in the ongoing event of Fortnitemares 2021. Epic has already revealed many upcoming skins in the game and recent leaks indicate that Shadow Midas might be added as a Fortnite Halloween skin soon. The article talks about the possibility of Fortnite Shadow Midas coming in Fortnitemares ad the leaks that say so.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

League of Legends Patch 11.21 Release Date: When is it?

League of Legends Patch 11.21 is coming to servers Wednesday, Oct. 20. The new name of the game is solo queue, as the League of Legends World Championship is currently ongoing. This means the next patches are finally going to focus on the regular game rather than the competitive meta.
VIDEO GAMES
firstsportz.com

When is Minecraft Live 2021: Time and dates revealed!

Minecraft Lives are an once-a-year event which features a live show where the developers discuss the next step the game is going to take. Minecraft Live 2021 is soon to come and will feature a new mob vote!. The new Minecraft Live 2021 will take place on 16th October, 2021...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo
NewsBreak
Minecraft
dbltap.com

Valorant Patch 3.08 Release Date: When is it?

Players are now awaiting the release of the next Valorant Patch 3.08. Some of the content that may be coming with this patch, specifically changes to characters like Omen, is exciting much of the fanbase. The main question is when is Patch 3.08 set to arrive?. Valorant Patch 3.08 Release...
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

Solar Ash Release Date Set for December 2nd

If you were waiting for the release of Solar Ash, we have some bad news for you. Alx Preston, creator of Heart Machine, Hyper Light Drifter, and Solar Ash. Released a statement on his Twitter page regarding the release date of the latter title. Solar Ash is a puzzle game...
VIDEO GAMES
gamerevolution.com

When is the Poppy Playtime: Chapter 2 release date?

MOB Games’ Poppy Playtime is fast becoming an indie horror hit. Players are currently experiencing the terror of Poppy Playtime: Chapter 1, though, naturally, many are wondering what comes next. So, is there a Poppy Playtime: Chapter 2 release date yet? Here’s the latest on the game’s DLC roadmap and when users will be able to download and play all-new episodes.
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

Minecraft Mob Vote 2021: Should You Choose Glare, Allay, or Copper Golem?

With Minecraft Mob Vote 2021 coming, you may be wondering which of the three unveiled mobs you should vote for: the Glare, the Allay, or the Copper Golem. The biggest Minecraft event of the year is Minecraft Live which is a show packed with the latest news, interviews, and updates related to the game. Minecraft Live 2021 will also feature a mob vote where the Minecraft community will vote for a new mob to get added to the game. This year’s lineup of potential mobs are all interesting, and they each have a uniquely useful ability. Read up on them to ensure that you vote for the right one.
VIDEO GAMES
windowscentral.com

Minecraft 'The Wild Update': Release date, features, and everything we know

Minecraft is a game that constantly improves over time, with Mojang Studios usually releasing at least one major update per year. For 2022, we now know The Wild Update is what's next for Minecraft after the release of the massive Caves and Cliffs Update. The Wild Update adds some awesome new features, improves existing mechanics, and highlights Mojang's commitment to making Minecraft a better game with every single release.
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

Destiny 2: How to Get the Jurassic Green Pulse Rifle

Destiny 2 has brought back the Festival of the Lost for another year and with it new goodies for all. This year, each class gets to dress up as a dinosaur for the festival. New sparrows and ships have been added as well. However, the most important additions are the new legendary weapons. Two spooky themes auto rifles have been added as well as a new pulse rifle, the Jurrasic Green. The new pulse rifle has a dino scale theme and is sought after by all.
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

Battlefield 2042 Hazard Mode Explained: Player Count, Intel, Dark Market Credits, and More

Battlefield 2042‘s Beta ended last week and with it came a fair amount of both criticism and praise. It seems with this year’s edition, Battlefield is diving headfirst into a futuristic setting, and with that comes the huge increase and speed and over-the-top gameplay that the series has classically stayed away from. To differentiate itself from the battle royale craze, Battlefield 2042 is going to utilize a bunch of different modes that make up its multiplayer experience. One of the most intriguing modes we now know about is Hazard mode. Here’s how Hazard Mode works in Battlefield 2042.
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

Far Cry 6: Liquid Courage Treasure Hunt Guide – Office Key Location

Are you having trouble solving the Liquid Courage Treasure Hunt in Far Cry 6? The island of Yara has several Treasure Hunts that reward Far Cry 6 players will unique gear if they can solve a puzzle, but the Liquid Courage Treasure Hunt in particular has been stumping a lot of people. Completing this quest will unlock an incredibly useful weapon, and the puzzle itself is fairly straightforward once you figure out what to do. Here’s how to solve the Liquid Courage Treasure Hunt in Far Cry 6.
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

Far Cry 6: A Rising Tide Order and Code – How to Unlock the Village Stash Room

Far Cry 6 has many Treasure Hunts to discover across Yara, and A Rising Tide is one of the most unique puzzles that players can encounter on their island adventure. Treasure Hunts reward unique weapons and gear if you can manage to solve a puzzle, and A Rising Tide is no exception. There’s a powerful assault rifle just waiting to be claimed if you can figure out the code by finding the right order of boats. Here’s how to solve the A Rising Tide Treasure Hunt in Far Cry 6.
VIDEO GAMES
rockpapershotgun.com

Minecraft's The Wild Update will add excellent frogs after Caves & Cliffs

With Minecraft's Caves & Cliffs part 2 nearly upon us, Mojang have revealed the next big update that will follow it. Named The Wild Update, it'll focus on enhancing some of the existing areas we can explore and, importantly, adding colourful frogs! They'll arrive with the new Mangrove Swamp biome, along with tadpoles, fireflies and more. The Wild Update will also introduce the Deep Dark biome, which was supposed to arrive with Caves & Cliffs, but needed a little more time in the oven.
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

How Long Does It Take to Beat Metroid Dread?

Has been released and players are flocking to the series at an efficient pace. The game combines excellently crafted gameplay with an exquisite story at the same time. Samus returns to the series with an all-new slick fresh look in that gorgeous Metroid art style. Players may be wondering how long it takes to beat Metroid Dread and this guide article will offer you all the answers you need to know about the playtime required to make your way through the latest instalment.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy