Minecraft 1.18 Release Date: When Does Caves and Cliffs Part 2 Come Out?

With Minecraft Mob Vote 2021 coming, you may be wondering which of the three unveiled mobs you should vote for: the Glare, the Allay, or the Copper Golem. The biggest Minecraft event of the year is Minecraft Live which is a show packed with the latest news, interviews, and updates related to the game. Minecraft Live 2021 will also feature a mob vote where the Minecraft community will vote for a new mob to get added to the game. This year’s lineup of potential mobs are all interesting, and they each have a uniquely useful ability. Read up on them to ensure that you vote for the right one.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO