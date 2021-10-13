Visible Confirms Its Customer Accounts Have Been Compromised

Visible, an online-only prepaid brand from Verizon, has confirmed to Light Reading it was hacked. "Visible is aware of an issue in which some member accounts were accessed and/or charged without their authorization. As soon as we were made aware of the issue, we immediately initiated a review and started deploying tools to mitigate the issue and enable additional controls to further protect our customers," the company wrote in response to questions from Light Reading. "Our investigation indicates that threat actors were able to access username/passwords from outside sources, and exploit that information to login to Visible accounts. If you use your Visible username and password across multiple accounts, including your bank or other financial accounts, we recommend updating your username/password with those services."

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 5 DAYS AGO