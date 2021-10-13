CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visible Confirms Its Customer Accounts Have Been Compromised

By Matthew Humphries
PC Magazine
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUPDATE: A spokesperson for Visible responded to our request for more information and shared the following statement:. "Visible is aware of an issue in which some member accounts were accessed and/or charged without their authorization. As soon as we were made aware of the issue, we immediately initiated a review and started deploying tools to mitigate the issue and enable additional controls to further protect our customers.

au.pcmag.com

