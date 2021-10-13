CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Montana State

Beautiful Images of Nature in the Fall in Western Montana

By Steve Fullerton
Newstalk KGVO
Newstalk KGVO
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This week, Bob Danley of the Bitterroot Outdoor Journal noticed some flocks of American Crows in the Lolo area of western Montana. You'll notice a photo of a raven above, often mistaken for a crow. Both are black, but ravens are larger and often travel in pairs, while crows flock together. Bob saw about 40 crows in the air, which is part of their migration behavior. They start gathering together in August and are on their way south.

newstalkkgvo.com

Comments / 0

Related
Newstalk KGVO

Praised Missoula Day Spa Closing After 25 Years

More sad news as another long-time Missoula favorite is closing permanently at the end of 2021. After 25 years of making Missoulians feel beautiful and relaxed, Sorella's Day Spa, located in an iconic, historic downtown building at 207 East Main, is closing its doors for good. Another victim of atrocious rent hikes? Probably.
MISSOULA, MT
Newstalk KGVO

A Favorite Missoula Breakfast Spot Is Closing After 20 Years

Yep, you read that headline right - it's yet another closure to a beloved spot happening in Missoula. We've already lost - or are about to lose - The Hub, Sparkle Laundry, The Staggering Ox, and Mountain Time Bowls and Buns (and that's all just in the last few weeks). Now, one of Missoula's favorite breakfast and lunch spots on Higgins is closing its doors for good.
MISSOULA, MT
Newstalk KGVO

Popular Montana Ski Area Reports Nearly Two Feet of Snow

You can feel it in the air. Winter will be here before you know it. For some, Winter is their least favorite season. For others, it is the most wonderful time of the year. Winter enthusiasts tend to pray for snow and LOTS OF IT! When early season snow storms hit, you can start to pick out the pro-winter people from the anti-winter people. Anti-winter people are usually grumpy and terrified by the sight of early season snow. Pro-winter people are typically delighted and anxious to get their winter gear in order.
MONTANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lolo, MT
State
Montana State
City
Missoula, MT
Newstalk KGVO

Shocking Numbers in COVID Hospitalization – Montana

A recent survey showed Montana is one of Least Safe states during the COVID-19 pandemic. In a study where 1 is safest and 51 is least safe, the overall numbers put Montana at 48. (Connecticut was Number 1). In fact, the state leads the 50 states and District of Columbia in largest number of Hospitalizations Per Capita. That's right, Montana is 51st. Wallethub's ratings this week showed that, generally, Montana was also outpacing most other states in every major "least safe" category - Vaccinations, Positive Tests, Hospitalizations, Transmission Rate and Death Rate.
MONTANA STATE
Newstalk KGVO

Important Hunting Season Tips from Bitterroot National Forest

With archery season winding down and the general rifle season on the way, Bitterroot National Forest Public Information Officer Tod McKay offers some important common sense safety tips for those visiting the forest. “The first thing we want to remind people about is that requirement that during general rifle season...
HOBBIES
Newstalk KGVO

Popular Missoula Bridge Will Be Closed For Repairs Starting Next Week

Missoula has been going through its fair share of changes over the last few months. Between all the stories about restaurants closing down and those spaces opening up to new business, plus the construction and renovations coming to locations like Caras Park and the Waterworks Trail, it really feels like Missoula could be an entirely different place in just a couple of years.
MISSOULA, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Western Montana#Ruffed Grouse#Birds#Weather#American Crows#The Western Larch#Larch Waxy Cap#Klyq Am#Tibetan
Newstalk KGVO

Wow! Montana Angler Catches $10,000 Fish in Flathead Lake

One of Montana's more unique fishing tournaments led to a big payday for one the tourney's competitors. Thousands of fish are caught during Fall Mack Days on Flathead Lake. The tournament is unique in that it is spread out over approximately 8 weeks. Also, there are no entry fees and anglers can enter right up to the last day and fish as few or as many days as they want.
MONTANA STATE
Newstalk KGVO

Sizeable Snowfall Ends Fire Season in the Big Hole

As the National Weather Service predicted, a large storm blew into the southwestern part of Montana and spread across the eastern side of the state, but not before dropping a hefty amount of snow along the way. US 93 at Lost Trail Pass was completely snowcovered Monday morning October 11 (photo above), but winds had blown much of the snow off the roadway by mid-afternoon. The Bitterroot and Sapphire Mountains both received new white tops of snow (photo below) from the passing storm.
ENVIRONMENT
Newstalk KGVO

Montana Reported 1,300 New COVID-19 Cases, 12 More Deaths

As of Thursday morning, Montana has confirmed 163,527 positive COVID-19 cases. Montana's COVID-19 case tracking map shows 1,300 new confirmed cases. There are currently 12,602 active cases in the state. According to the Montana Department of Health and Human Services, 1,044,058 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 495,967 Montanans...
MONTANA STATE
Newstalk KGVO

A Longstanding Popular Missoula Laundry Location is Closing Soon

Do we all remember the days of the laundromat? I, for one, have fond memories of helping Mom haul hampers of clothes into the building in exchange for a handful of quarters. Mom would carefully separate the colors from the whites, while I searched out the closest arcade machine. I had to be careful not to spend all the quarters Mom gave me because I never knew when she was going to run out of her own stash of coins and come to me for help starting a dryer. Needless to say, I got pretty good at Galaga and Centipede. But, I also got good at learning an important life lesson. How to wash, dry, and fold your clothes properly. Mom wasn't paying me a quarter at a time to just sit and watch. I had to earn it painstakingly sorting socks and laughing at the holes in Dad's tighty whities.
MISSOULA, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
Newstalk KGVO

Awesome! Twelve-Year-Old Montana Girl Writes Best-Selling Book

There must be something in the water. How else can we explain these stories of talented writers that have been coming out of Montana recently? We've been following along with the success of Stephanie Land over the last few months and have shared details as her memoir was being turned into a Netflix miniseries. The show is out now and it's a hit with a few people in our building. And if you're a fan, you can even get an autographed copy of the memoir from a bookstore here in Missoula.
MONTANA STATE
Newstalk KGVO

GNP Ranger Helps With Heartwarming Reunion of Girl’s Stuffed Bear

Everybody has a favorite stuffed animal while they're growing up. There's always that one that you choose to be a bedtime buddy, to take trips to grandma's house, and pick for show and tell. My favorite was Foofur. Do you remember him? If you don't, check out the cartoon below that starred the titular blue dog. Man, looking back it was pretty awful!
ANIMALS
Newstalk KGVO

Helicopter Tour of Glacier National Park? Take One While You Can

Things are always under review when it comes to how visitors will experience Glacier National Park. Although it had mixed reviews from users, the ticketing system that was implemented for the Going to the Sun Road this year was deemed a success. Sure, it was a bit of a pain to have to purchase tickets online and in advance, but the whole idea was to ease traffic and the numbers show that it did help. It's also promising that the statistics show reduced traffic at a time when so many people wanted to visit the park after spending much of 2020 in lockdown. Will the ticketing system return next year? That question has yet to be answered. But there is a bit of news about one way you can tour Glacier National Park. Or, at least a way you can tour it for now.
TRAVEL
Newstalk KGVO

$35,000 in Donations for Soft Landing after Rosendale Comments

After worldwide reaction over recent negative comments regarding the resettlement of Afghan refugees in Missoula by U.S. House Representative Matt Rosendale, donations to help house and feed Afghan refugees in Missoula have topped $35,000. Here are Congressman Rosendale's initial comments from September 16:. "Today I learned that 75 refugees from...
MISSOULA, MT
Newstalk KGVO

Newstalk KGVO

Missoula, MT
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
746K+
Views
ABOUT

Newstalk KGVO has the best news coverage for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy