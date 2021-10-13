Financial Institutions Leverage Compliance Systems’ Simplicity Mobile to Produce Mobile Content
Mobility-based solution brings innovation to compliance documentation with easy personalization and flexible control over document content. Compliance Systems, the financial industry’s leading provider of modern digital and dynamic compliance documentation, announced today that its new Simplicity Mobile solution is helping financial institutions like Nicolet Bank, 1st Colonial Community Bank, and Magnolia State Bank, extend their mobile reach and remove the friction customers experience when opening accounts through digital channels.martechseries.com
