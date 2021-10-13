Financial Institutions Leverage Compliance Systems’ Simplicity Mobile to Produce Mobile Content

New research from TELUS International reveals that 81% of American employees believe that bots have enhanced their work situation since the beginning of the pandemic. The prolonged pandemic has already brought many changes to the workplace, and according to a new TELUS International survey announced , 90% of U.S. employees believe bots will play a key role as companies transition from temporary hybrid and remote working models to more permanent virtual constructs. Bots – software applications that are programmed to do certain tasks without human intervention – have already experienced a surge in demand due to the pandemic, and 84% of respondents expect companies to integrate even more bots in the next five years.

