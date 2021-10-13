CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Damrau / Pikulski @ Wigmore Hall, London

By Barry Creasy
Cover picture for the articleAn enjoyable demonstration of Damrau’s consummate skill and discipline at the Wigmore Hall. At Tuesday’s Wigmore Hall recital Diana Damrau’s short throat clearing interlude prior to singing Richard Strauss’s Freundliche Vision put her off her stride, and, as she explained afterwards, she thought she was about to sing Wiegenlied (the following piece), and so she returned to sing Freundliche Vision how she would have wanted it. Normally, this would be an incident for a reviewer to skip over, but, actually, rather than a small misfortune, it became an unlooked-for and enjoyable demonstration of Damrau’s consummate skill and discipline, and what made this recital special. For, while the first rendering was full of gentle sweetness, and almost whispered long lines (as was the subsequent performance of the cradle-song, Wiegenlied), the second was given a much more expansive tone, emphasising the slightly steelier timbres of her middle range. This was the sort of exemplar material one might find in a masterclass, and highlighted perfectly how Damrau brings her operatic character-portrayal experience to the party in chamber recitals.

