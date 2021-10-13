CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
YuppTV Bags Exclusive Broadcasting Rights For The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 For Continental Europe And Southeast Asia* Regions

By PRNewswire
Cover picture for the article– The series will be telecasted on the platform in 70 countries from October 17th to November 14th. YuppTV, the world’s leading OTT platform for South-Asian content has announced it has secured exclusive broadcasting rights for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021. The 45 T20 matches during the series, being held in 2 countries, will be telecast to users in 70 countries from October 17th to November 14th. Uday Reddy, Founder and CEO of YuppTV comments on this development – “With the fan-base and craze for cricket, the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup is one of the most anticipated sports events globally. YuppTV aims and is committed to delivering this event to all cricket fanatics under our purview and contributing to the growth of viewers and fans of cricket. This event will also help us in building viewership across countries in different territories.”

