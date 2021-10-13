NC State Archives Presents "Spooky Stories" October 26
The State Archives of North Carolina will host a virtual roundtable, “Spooky Stories,” Tuesday, Oct. 26, 7-8:30 p.m. Help us conjure the Halloween spirit! Join in to listen to stories of ghosts, werewolves, mayhem, and mystery from the State Archives' collections of documents and images. State Archives staff will share tales revealed within colonial court records, early national citizens' petitions, governors’ papers, and 1930s Works Progress Administration records.www.goblueridge.net
