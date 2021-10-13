City of Alexandria Leaf Collection Program Begins November 1

For Immediate Release: October 13, 2021

On November 1, the City of Alexandria will begin its annual leaf vacuuming and leaf bag collection program for residents who receive City trash and recycling collection. Leaf collection is expected to continue into January.

Alexandria is sectioned into five collection zones, each with a specific start date. Each zone will receive three passes of leaf collection. Residents may recycle leaves in three ways:

raking leaves to the curb for vacuum collection;

placing leaves in paper leaf bags for collection (leaves in plastic bags are considered refuse, and are thrown away as trash); or

composting leaves and yard waste at home.

Please do not mix brush or other items with leaves, as these items may injure City workers, damage equipment or private property, or cause delays. Free biodegradable leaf bags are available on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. Bags will be available starting October 18. Please wear a mask and maintain 6 feet of physical distance from others while picking up leaf bags (limit 15 bags per residential household, not available for commercial use).

Residents may receive leaf collection status updates by signing up for the free Alexandria eNews service and subscribing to “Resource Recovery Updates,” or by following the Department of Transportation & Environmental Services on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

Visit alexandriava.gov/LeafCollection to determine specific collection zones and dates, and to find locations where free, biodegradable leaf bags may be picked up.

For inquiries from the news media only, contact Andrea Blackford, Senior Communications Officer, at andrea.blackford@alexandriava.gov or 703.746.3959.

For reasonable disability accommodation, contact geralyn.taylor@alexandriava.gov or call 703.746.4990, Virginia Relay 711.

