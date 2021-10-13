CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Upcoming workshops will help prospective drone pilots pass certification test with flying colors

vt.edu
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor students who want to become drone pilots, two new workshops at the Virginia Tech Drone Park will connect them with the resources and expertise to soar through the certification test. The workshops, led by drone park manager Sarah Macey, cover material on the FAA's Remote Pilot Certificate exam. This...

vtx.vt.edu

Comments / 0

Related
SPY

Earn Your Pilot Wings with a Drone Made for Beginners

There are two things you no longer need in order to capture excellent aerial camera footage: a helicopter or a $2,000 drone. There are plenty of drones for beginners that sport the capabilities to capture clear and steady camera footage at an affordable price. And if you’re too nervous to spend even $100 on a drone you feel you’ll crash, there are plenty of beginner drones with easy flight controls and self-landing features. No more throwing money away simply because you’re an inexperienced pilot. What To Look For In A Drone Beginners may not know what to look for in a quality...
ELECTRONICS
generalaviationnews.com

Real-time night authorization now available for drone pilots

Drone pilots with Part 107 Remote Pilot Certificates can now get near real-time authorizations to fly at night through FAA-approved providers of Low Altitude Authorization and Notification Capability (LAANC) services. LAANC is an automated system for drone pilots requesting to fly below 400 feet in controlled airspace often found around...
TECHNOLOGY
DRONELIFE

Wing Pilots a New Model for Retail Drone Delivery

Wing started one of the first retail drone delivery services in the world in an Australian suburb, and they now boast over 100,000 successful and safe deliveries. After becoming one of the first retail drone delivery providers approved in the U.S., Wing launched a successful operation in Christianburg, VA. While Wing has delivered retail goods that range from drugstore items to Girl Scout cookies, these deliveries have been based on a model that co-locates retailers at a central Wing location. Now, Wing has put a drone delivery operation on the roof of a local mall – making it much easier for retailers to participate. The project is being piloted from the rooftop of Grand Plaza in Logan, Queensland. Wing and mall developers Vicinity Centers have been operating the program since mid-August, “delivering goods on-demand from a range of businesses located at the centre directly to consumers, by drone,” says a press release.
RETAIL
Aviation Week

Universal Avionics Nears Certification Tests for ClearVision EFVS

Universal Avionics is preparing to enter its ClearVision Enhanced Flight Vision System (EFVS) into formal flight testing for certification on a Boeing 737NG, marking the first large transport aircraft to be certified with a dual-pilot EFVS featuring head-wearable displays (HWD). Designed to be easily adaptable to multiple aircraft platforms, the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flying Colors#Honors College#Pilot
rowan.edu

Rowan engineering alumni fly drone swarms around the world

On a recent midnight, hundreds of drones lifted above Rowan University’s West Campus in tightly synchronized formation, their LED bellies glowing as they formed color-changing patterns in the sky. Scattered on the athletic fields below the buzzing quadcopters, a handful of spectators cheered. It was the largest demonstration yet of...
TECHNOLOGY
Greater Milwaukee Today

Carroll University unveils drone piloting minor

WAUKESHA — For years, knowing how to code was seen as something that could help a student and job applicant set themselves apart. A new skill seems to be moving into that space: drone piloting. At Carroll University, students can now for the first time minor in aviation science and...
WAUKESHA, WI
The Next Web

Drones can now fly through forests at 40kmph — run and hide, humans

If you’re ever lost in the woods (or on the lam), watch out for high-speed quadcopters following you through the trees. The drones can now fly through complex and unknown environments at up to 40kmph, thanks to a new AI approach developed at the University of Zurich. The quadcopter’s flight...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
FAA
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
designboom.com

LEONARDO is a fusion of bipedal walking robot with flying drone that masters a slackline

Researchers at caltech have built one of the most nimble humanoids, dubbed LEONARDO — an acronym for ‘legs onboard drone’ — that can switch between walking and flying. using leg joints and propeller-based thrusters, LEO is a fusion of a bipedal walking robot with a flying drone that can achieve unusual locomotion maneuvers that even in humans demand a capacity of balance; like walking on a slackline, skateboarding or even fly the stairs instead of walking them.
TECHNOLOGY
Observer-Dispatch

5G drone testing coming to Central New York

The drone corridor between Rome and Syracuse will host the first-in-the-nation 5G test network for unmanned aircraft that could one day revolutionize commercial and private drone use. The drone corridor is the area in Central New York were drones are federally authorized to fly outside of the line of sight...
ELECTRONICS
WLOS.com

Students flying high in A.C. Reynolds drone class

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Students in Joan Hoffman's drone tech class at A.C. Reynolds High School have been taking turns flying drones through obstacles at a course set up at course on the school's football field. They're working on their precision flying skills. Hoffman said the hope is that these...
EDUCATION
thedrive

Robot Dogs Now Have Assault Rifles Mounted On Their Backs

Robot dogs have been met with equal parts fascination and fear by the public, but their utility for military applications is becoming undeniable. Joseph Trevithick View Joseph Trevithick's Articles. Ghost Robotics and SWORD International have teamed up to create a rifle-toting "robot dog." Called the Special Purpose Unmanned Rifle, or...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
americanmilitarynews.com

‘You are hereby reprimanded!’ Airman told to begin separation due to vaccine refusal

An airman with the 319th Reconnaissance Wing has been directed to begin separating from the military over his refusal to take the Covid-19 vaccine. “You are hereby reprimanded!” the commander of the Grand Forks, North Dakota-based unit wrote Oct. 3 in a letter of reprimand obtained by Defense One. “You failed to follow a direct order…and by doing so have placed yourself and your fellow airmen in danger.”
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

International Space Station forced into emergency procedures after Russian module suddenly blasts it out of orbit

The International Space Station was moved out of orbit after a Russian spacecraft unexpectedly fired its thrusters on Friday.“During the Soyuz MS-18 engines testing, the station’s orientation was impacted. As a result, the International Space Station orientation was temporarily changed”, Roscosmos said in a statement.“The station’s orientation was swiftly recovered due to the actions of the ISS Russian Segment Chief Operating Control Group specialists. The station and the crew are in no danger.”The Soyuz module had been docked to the ISS since April when Russian astronaut Oleg Novitsky performed the test, theNew York Times reported. When the test was expected...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
americanmilitarynews.com

Air Force drones fly high in Hawaii

The Air Force for the first time recently flew a pair of its big MQ-9 Reaper drones—better known for their missile-firing role in the Middle East—from the mainland to Hawaii, extending the reach of the unmanned aircraft and with an eye to aiding the Navy and Marine Corps in island-hopping operations in the Western Pacific.
HAWAII STATE
CBS Baltimore

‘Thought It Was My Body, My Choice’: Northrop Grumman Employees Protest Vaccine Mandate

HANOVER, Md. (WJZ) — Fighting for medical freedom, dozens of demonstrators lined up outside Northrop Grumman’s BWI location Monday morning with American flags in hand to protest against the company’s vaccine mandate. “I feel mandates in general upon free citizens of this country is unconstitutional and if it starts here, when does it end?” said Michael Drodes. “Thought it was my body, my choice. Lets go,” said Oliva Ravadge. This comes a week after the company said all workers need to be fully vaccinated by Dec. 8 in line with the federal vaccine mandate. “We should not be forced to put something in our body...
PROTESTS
abc17news.com

Israel a step closer to commercial drones with latest tests

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Dozens of drones have flown across Tel Aviv in an experiment that officials believe could pave the way for commercial drone use across Israel. Israel’s National Drone Initiative, a government program, believes delivering goods via aerial drones will take pressure off highly congested urban roads. Monday’s demonstration is part of a two-year program aiming to apply the capabilities of Israeli drone companies to establish a network where customers can order goods and have them delivered to pick-up spots. The initiative faces many issues, including ensuring that drones can handle flights through turbulent weather conditions and that individual privacy is not violated.
WORLD
adafruit.com

New Drone That Walks and Flies #drone #droneday

CalTech is working on LEO, a new drone that sort of walks and hovers. The propellers help it balance, jump and glide as it walks on two legs. If you have ever seen a cockroach take flight you’ll understand why this movement pattern can seem a little unsettling. Via Gizmodo:
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy