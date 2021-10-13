Upcoming workshops will help prospective drone pilots pass certification test with flying colors

Wing started one of the first retail drone delivery services in the world in an Australian suburb, and they now boast over 100,000 successful and safe deliveries. After becoming one of the first retail drone delivery providers approved in the U.S., Wing launched a successful operation in Christianburg, VA. While Wing has delivered retail goods that range from drugstore items to Girl Scout cookies, these deliveries have been based on a model that co-locates retailers at a central Wing location. Now, Wing has put a drone delivery operation on the roof of a local mall – making it much easier for retailers to participate. The project is being piloted from the rooftop of Grand Plaza in Logan, Queensland. Wing and mall developers Vicinity Centers have been operating the program since mid-August, “delivering goods on-demand from a range of businesses located at the centre directly to consumers, by drone,” says a press release.

RETAIL ・ 12 DAYS AGO