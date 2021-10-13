CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guthrie, OK

Norma Dean (Marler) Lorance

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorma Dean (Marler) Lorance, 91, was called home by her Heavenly Father on October 9th, 2021, to join her Lord and Savior and her loved ones who had preceded her. Norma was born to James Michael Marler and Willie Lue (Quinley) Marler on May 16, 1930 in Hobart, Oklahoma. She attended Hobart Schools. After graduation she married Wayne Lorance and they shared 66 blessed married years together. 5 children were born to this union, 4 sons, Steven Ray, Dennis Wayne, Joe Bill and Michael Dean and 1 daughter, Lue Ann.

