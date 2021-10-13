Precious Nadene Fillmore – Daves, 101, of Guthrie, Oklahoma passed away October 7, 2021 in Oklahoma City. She was born October 31, 1919 to the late Arthur and Lela Fillmore. Nadene graduated from Crescent High School in 1937. She was President of her Senior class. She worked at Kress Department Store in Guthrie from 1937 to 1942. She then went to work for AT&T as a long distance telephone operator for many years. She loved to tell how she would answer “Number Please?” and assist customers making calls across the globe. She and her husband owned Johnny Daves Electric for over 50 years.