CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Guthrie, OK

Precious Nadene Fillmore - Daves

guthrienewsleader.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrecious Nadene Fillmore – Daves, 101, of Guthrie, Oklahoma passed away October 7, 2021 in Oklahoma City. She was born October 31, 1919 to the late Arthur and Lela Fillmore. Nadene graduated from Crescent High School in 1937. She was President of her Senior class. She worked at Kress Department Store in Guthrie from 1937 to 1942. She then went to work for AT&T as a long distance telephone operator for many years. She loved to tell how she would answer “Number Please?” and assist customers making calls across the globe. She and her husband owned Johnny Daves Electric for over 50 years.

www.guthrienewsleader.net

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Colin Powell was a soaring star until he got trapped

(CNN) — General Colin Powell, former US Secretary of State and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, who died Monday at age 84 of complications from Covid-19, was one of the most fascinating figures in America's contemporary political history. Representing a kind of voice which has faded from his...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Guthrie, OK
State
Alaska State
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma Obituaries
Guthrie, OK
Obituaries
Oklahoma City, OK
Obituaries
The Hill

Powell death leads to bipartisan outpouring of grief

Former Secretary of State Colin Powell ’s death on Monday was greeted by an outpouring of grief from across the political spectrum, as Democrats and Republicans alike lauded the four-star general as a giant of public service and an African American hero. Powell, 84, who rose from humble beginnings as...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Byron Berline
NBC News

Trump faces a pile of civil lawsuits as depositions begin

Former President Donald Trump has been ordered to answer questions under oath in a lawsuit Monday, and his attorneys could soon set a date for a deposition in another case, as well. The lawsuits, involving allegations that his security guards roughed up protesters outside Trump Tower in New York and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Associated Press

Saab Story: Maduro ally appears in court on graft charges

MIAMI (AP) — A businessman who prosecutors say was a major conduit for corruption by Nicolás Maduro’s inner circle appeared for the first time in Miami federal court Monday after a weekend extradition that has further strained relations between the U.S. and Venezuela’s socialist government. Alex Saab’s legs shook nervously...
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy