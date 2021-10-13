10/13 – Rob Knight’s “Warm & Muggy” Wednesday Morning Forecast
High pressure will remain anchored along the eastern seaboard and northern Gulf Coast region through most of the period. Southerly return flow around the high will keep us in the same weather pattern we have been in for the past week with mainly dry conditions and slightly above normal temperatures. The high-pressure will start to retreat to the south and east on Friday as a cold front approaches the Midwest and Lower MS Valley from the west. The cold front is expected to pass through our region Friday night.www.wxxv25.com
