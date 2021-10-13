CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
10/13 – Rob Knight’s “Warm & Muggy” Wednesday Morning Forecast

Cover picture for the articleHigh pressure will remain anchored along the eastern seaboard and northern Gulf Coast region through most of the period. Southerly return flow around the high will keep us in the same weather pattern we have been in for the past week with mainly dry conditions and slightly above normal temperatures. The high-pressure will start to retreat to the south and east on Friday as a cold front approaches the Midwest and Lower MS Valley from the west. The cold front is expected to pass through our region Friday night.

wxxv25.com

10/17 – Brantly’s “Cloudy and Cool” Sunday Night Forecast

Dry weather continues through the period as a weak area of high pressure builds into the region through Tuesday. A disturbance looks to pass over the area through Monday helping to bring some increased high clouds to the area during this time. At the surface, high pressure continues progressing east across the Tennessee River Valley with surface high pressure building into our area through the period. As this high pressure moves east, northerly winds begin to shift to more easterly by Monday.
WOWT

Mallory’s Morning Forecast - Mostly sunny, warm, and breezy start to the week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’ll kick off the workweek the same way we rounded out the weekend – with above-average temperatures!. Monday is starting off on a cool note, but temperatures aren’t nearly as chilly as what we experienced both Saturday and Sunday mornings. After lows in the 40s (a few upper-30s), highs will climb into the mid to upper-70s this afternoon. Mostly sunny skies are on tap for most of the day, with partly cloudy skies moving in for the evening. Conditions will be breezier starting today, with southerly gusts 25 to 30 mph possible.
OMAHA, NE
Q2 News

Variable cloudiness today

We can expect variable cloudiness today as daytime temperatures remain a good 10° above normal, but a cold front passing through this evening will drop highs down to a good 10° below average on Tuesday. We’ll get back to warmer than normal temperatures by Thursday with highs in the 60s and lows in the 30s/40s through the weekend.
BILLINGS, MT

