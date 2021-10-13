10/13 – Rob Knight’s “Warm & Muggy” Wednesday Morning Forecast

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’ll kick off the workweek the same way we rounded out the weekend – with above-average temperatures!. Monday is starting off on a cool note, but temperatures aren’t nearly as chilly as what we experienced both Saturday and Sunday mornings. After lows in the 40s (a few upper-30s), highs will climb into the mid to upper-70s this afternoon. Mostly sunny skies are on tap for most of the day, with partly cloudy skies moving in for the evening. Conditions will be breezier starting today, with southerly gusts 25 to 30 mph possible.

OMAHA, NE ・ 1 HOUR AGO