Enid, OK

Mulhall-Orlando FFA Officers are Challenged to “Lead Up” at COLT Conference

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOfficers of the Mulhall-Orlando FFA chapter attended the 2021 Oklahoma FFA Chapter Officer Leadership Training Conference Sept. 28 at the Enid Events Center in Enid, Oklahoma. It was a day filled with many leadership activities led by both the state officers and keynote speaker, Rhett Laubach. Rhett is an accomplished professional speaker, leadership coach and served as state FFA president in 1992-1993.

