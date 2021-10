It’s been an eventful couple of weeks for Urban Meyer and the Jacksonville Jaguars. The winless Jaguars had to deal with the Urban Meyer “dancing” controversy earlier this month. Meyer was spotted at a restaurant in Columbus getting danced on by a young woman who is not his wife. The first-year NFL head coach was spotted out the night after the Jaguars lost to the Bengals in Cincinnati.

