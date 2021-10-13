They abdicated their responsibilities, a ‘no’ vote for library
I write to express my dismay that I can no longer count on three public entities to do the job my fellow citizens and I have empowered them to do. We now have to spend $20,000 of taxpayer money to tell our public employees what has been told several times already. This is abuse of the citizens by the bureaucrats. I write, of course, about the unnecessary tax increase being presented to Oxford citizens by the library board.oxfordleader.com
