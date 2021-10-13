Best-Kept Secret

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleFor those who know about this unassuming spot in a small Dutchtown food hall, Tacos La Jeffa (3301 Meramec Street) is the place to be on Saturdays from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. That’s when the family of the late Heriberta Amescua honors her legacy by serving up her famous birria, keeping alive the dream she had of opening a restaurant — a dream that was cut short when she passed away this April. Over her many years in the kitchen — first as a home cook and eventually as a caterer and vendor at local Hispanic festivals — Amescua perfected her recipe for the traditional Mexican slow-cooked beef, toiling over the large pots of the simmering meat that would become her signature dish. Last September, she finally set up a shop of her own inside Urban Eats; after her sudden death, Amescua’s family decided that they would keep it going despite having full-time jobs of their own. Once you taste this succulent meat, either on its own or stuffed into a grilled, cheese-filled quesabirria taco, you will see why they had to continue on. There is no better version of this dish in town, if anywhere — a fitting legacy for a master of her craft. —Cheryl Baehr.

TEXAS STATE
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best Drive-Thru

When Fort Taco (8106 Manchester Road; 314-647-2391) first came on the scene, what seems like ten lifetimes ago, it introduced St. Louis to the “puffer,” an overstuffed, deep-fried-to-a-golden-brown flour tortilla pouf that straddles the line between perfectly flaky-crisp and pillow-soft. It was a revelation, as were Fort Taco's enchiladas, known lovingly as “enchees,” filled with potatoes, cheese and peas and topped with an ancho chile sauce, and its decadent tamales. Staff also managed to translate warm hospitality through a drive-thru window. Now, seven years into its run, the restaurant has not wavered from the quality it delivered when it first began, still serving up excellent Tex-Mex fare from its original (and only remaining) Brentwood spot. That you can roll through this fast-food masterpiece and still be as mesmerized as you were the first time you tried it is a rare joy. It's the mark of a true culinary gem that, no matter how you package it, has made its delicious mark on the way we eat. —Cheryl Baehr.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best Neighborhood to Live In

It’s quiet at night, the restaurants are amazing, the neighbors are nice, and the streets smell of freshly baked bread each morning. That’s right, there’s nothing quite like living on the Hill. The home of Yogi Berra and Joe Garagiola Sr. is well known as the top place in St. Louis to stop in for a hearty Italian dinner, but living there brings a whole other world of pleasures. In addition to fabulous meals, the Hill offers gorgeous little family houses, tiny (yet packed) neighborhood grocery stores, small shops, walkable sidewalks, huge church culture, a tight sense of community and countless nonnas outside sweeping their front porches. Living on the Hill is like traveling back in time, but with the ability to bring home high-quality olive oil as a souvenir. —Jaime Lees.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best Day-Trip Destination

If you want to get out of St. Louis and want to take a little day trip without breaking the bank, Columbia, Missouri, is where it’s at for good cheap times. Not only can you get there and get back in a day, eliminating the need to spend money on a hotel, there are plenty of cheap or free things to do there, too. After you’ve taken a swing by the big burr oak tree (Google it) and eaten some pizza from the always-delicious Pizza Tree, the best place to see some cool stuff is Larry’s Boots (6401 US-40 Suite A, Columbia; 573-446-2668). Larry’s is a lot like any other rural boot store in many ways. However, in addition to work boots used on the farm, the place also has a wide selection of stylish boots that are made for dancing. Women can find the rhinestone boots that blond young ladies always seem to be wearing to country concerts, and Larry’s even carries some of those amazing Mexican cowboy boots with the extra-pointy swoop toes. —Jaime Lees.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best Restaurant When Someone Else Pays

Casa don Alfonso (100 Carondelet Plaza; 314-719-1496) impresses from the moment you walk in. Located inside the Ritz-Carlton, the restaurant is sure to wow any date. The only downside? The cheapest item on the menu is an $11 soup, and the Maine Lobster runs $64. It’s far from the most expensive place in town, but it’s not exactly a budget pick. An upside? It’s extremely worth it. Specialties of Italian cuisine shine here, and any item you order will just melt in your mouth. On the menu are classics, such as pizza, pasta and lasagna, but there’s also seafood if you’re looking for the catch of the day. Truly, the spot is one of St. Louis’ newest gems. Casa don Alfonso is worth the money even if you can’t find someone else to pay. Go ahead, splurge. You won’t regret it. —Jenna Jones.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best Comfort Food

Attention all stoners! Do you need some filling food that won’t break your bank now that you can easily, legally get your green? Or are you having a rough day and need a warm hug that only delicious food can give you? The nourishment you seek is right in the Central West End. Zenwich (8 ½ South Euclid; 314-833-3165) offers modern takes on classic Asian cuisine with sandwiches like the simple yet insanely delicious Chicken Teriyaki Katsu or the vegan Mad Monk. A side of Truffle Fries elevates any sandwich’s flavor, and St. Louis is fortunate to be the only location in the franchise that offers ramen. Do not sleep on the Garlic Pork Bone. Meditate on it. —Jack Probst.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best Restaurant Service

Craig and Mowgli Rivard came to town four years ago determined to open a best-in-class neighborhood restaurant that would reimagine fine dining for a more comfortable, casual environment. They succeeded, opening Little Fox (2800 Shenandoah Avenue; 314-553-9456) at the end of 2019, just a handful of months before the world was flipped on its head. If you dined at this excellent Fox Park eatery pre-pandemic, you got to see their vision unfold in exactly the way they had planned — flawless, creative-yet-comforting dishes, a stylish vibe, an outstanding beverage program and attentive, warm service. However, if you’ve dined there since they reopened, whether simply grabbing a prepared meal from their market, eating under their tent across the street known as Little Fox Summer or, now, finally again able to sit in their dining room, you feel that same experience. No question, the pandemic has taken a toll on the Rivards, forced to watch their dreams go on life support through no fault of their own. However, through it all, they have managed to still find a way to give us exactly what we need. If that’s not the ultimate measure of service, what is? —Cheryl Baehr.
RESTAURANTS
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best Bubbling Cauldron of Sea Creatures

One of the hardest things about dining at any seafood restaurant is making the difficult decision as to which specific sea creatures to consume. Do you go with the shrimp, the tried-and-true staple of even the most pedestrian of seafooderies? Or maybe the buttery and tender deliciousness of the scallops? Perhaps you're up for the challenge of tearing some crab legs apart and liberating the succulent meat within? Well, when you’re at Mariscos El Gato (4561 Gravois Avenue; 314-282-0772), you can have it all. Just order the Molcajete Kora, a bubbling cauldron of sea creatures and spices, and there's no need for tough choices. The Bevo-based Mexican eatery serves the seafood stew — consisting of crab legs, bay scallops, shrimp, octopus and clams — in a cast-iron mortar that retains so much heat that the chile-infused red broth your sea bugs are swimming in is still boiling when the dish hits your table. The Nayarit seasoning brings delicious (though not overwhelming) chile heat to the whole affair along with a bright citrus tanginess that, together, elevate the dish well beyond the garlic-butter-soaked standard of most seafood joints. Best of all, it's a large-enough portion that it can easily be shared between two people — although for the full god-of-the-sea experience, you might consider downing the whole thing yourself. —Daniel Hill.
FOOD & DRINKS
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best Hotel

The Angad Arts Hotel (3550 Samuel Shepard Drive; 314-561-0033) gives you something to look at around every corner. As you walk up, a sculptor of suitcases in a perpetual state of collapse greets you while silhouettes of a golden man crawl up the side of the building. It sets the right tone for a place covered in such stunning art. Are you feeling blue? Stay in a room decorated blue head-to-toe, including a claw foot tub not far from the bed, should you need to recharge, relax and treat yourself. (There’s also red, yellow, and green depending on what you need to paint your pallet during your stay.) Our favorite area is the instrument wall, which is a great spot to pick up a banjo or guitar and start a musical conversation with other guests. —Jack Probst.
LIFESTYLE
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best St. Louis-Style Pizza

Those whose only St. Louis-style pizza experience has come courtesy of a certain purveyor of squares allegedly beyond compare don’t know what they’re missing. Complaints from some that the flat foodstuff tastes like plastic bags melted all over a cracker are understandable when one has only sampled the wares of the big guys in town; with so many stores run by so many different franchisees, quality control and consistency from restaurant to restaurant can be a near impossibility — and don’t get us started on the “zesty pizza loaf” some try to pass off as provel. It is technically possible to get a good Imo’s pizza, if the right store has the right pizza maker working when you order, but why go through the trouble when Nick & Elena’s (3007 Woodson Road, Overland; 314-427-6566) nails it every time? The Overland Italian eatery has been serving up the gold standard of the form for years now, with a thin crust that retains its crispiness (even those tricky middle pieces!), a sweet tomato sauce whose authentic Italian origins shine through every bite and — perhaps best of all — real, actual provel cheese melted over every slice. Those other guys may make the pizza that visitors from out of town line up to try, but locals know that the best STL-style ’za in town is served out of an unassuming kitchen in north county. —Daniel Hill.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best New Bar

When Thomas Crone tells you that his new bar, Chatawa (3137 Morgan Ford Road), was inspired by his trips to New Orleans, he wants to make one thing clear: This is not a kitschy, Mardi Gras-themed caricature of the Big Easy with glitzy masks and plastic beads, but the sort of neighborhood bar you find far off the touristy path. However, Crone is not only focused on New Orleans but on the towns that dot the Mississippi River from St. Louis down to the Delta, weaving them together as a common culture linked by music, art, food and drink. His plan is to source as many things as possible from cities along this route, and he’s even linked up with chef Tony Collida who runs Grand Pied, the restaurant inside Chatawa, to create a menu of offerings that match his vision. It sounds cerebral, but what it amounts to is an inviting bar with that quintessential neighborhood feel that seems as if it’s been there for a lifetime, not merely a couple of weeks. —Cheryl Baehr.
RESTAURANTS
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best Italian

Kendele and Wayne Sieve had a choice: Take over Kendele’s father’s bakery as he had been priming her to do all her life or forge their own path and create the Italian restaurant of their dreams. The latter was a big gamble for the two chefs, but one they knew they could take on. Not only did they have the culinary and hospitality chops, forged over years of working in the industry; they also had Wayne’s passion for traditional Neapolitan pizza that he’d been showing off for a year with a food truck. Now, a year and a half into opening Noto (5105 Westwood Drive, St. Peters; 636-317-1143), the Sieves have shown they made the right call by firmly establishing themselves as an outstanding, traditional southern Italian restaurant that dazzles at every turn. From the handmade pastas to executive chef Josh Poletti’s charcuterie that could bring a tear to the eye of an Italian butcher, from Kendele’s pastries (you’ve never had tiramisu if you haven’t had her version) to Wayne’s undisputed title as the king of Neapolitan pizza in the region, this is the Italian restaurant that dreams are made of. Thankfully, the Sieves were willing to follow theirs to make ours come true. —Cheryl Baehr.
RESTAURANTS
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best Takeout/Curbside

When Michelle and Min Baik opened their restaurant, Fire Chicken (10200 Page Avenue, Overland; 314-551-2123), in August 2020, they were already well-prepared to handle the challenges that the COVID-19 pandemic would bring. That’s because rather than having to adapt their business to a carryout/delivery-only model, that model already was a key part of their plan. The pair took special care to understand the ins and outs of the delivery services and systems they’d be using to get their food to customers, and even conceived of an airlock-style carryout system that ensures customers and staff have as little contact with other humans as possible. But a good restaurant is not built on a seamless ordering process alone. Luckily, the Overland eatery’s Korean-inspired wares are so delicious and well-executed that even city-dwellers have been trekking to the county to get a taste of the delicious flavors on offer. While the more familiar dishes on the menu, served up with thoughtful twists by the Baiks, are excellent — a heaping pile of bulgogi beef is served chock-full of green beans, carrots and onions; pan-fried mandu dumplings can be ordered covered in cheese and spicy mayonnaise — it’s the gangjung, whose chicken variation lends the restaurant its name, that really shines. For that dish, nuggets of breaded chicken are fried to a golden crisp, then covered in a hot sweet-soy sauce accentuated with jalapeños and red chiles. It’s nothing short of a culinary revelation on a bustling strip of Page Avenue, and one that is aptly named — both the dish and the restaurant are nothing short of “fire.” —Daniel Hill.
OVERLAND, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best Cheap Thrill

Rural Missouri offers quite a few pleasures alongside its many terrors. There are rolling hills, lush green grasses, the beautiful colors of changing leaves and biker bars. Yep. The wineries aren’t the only way to get a buzz on while out in the country. Save an otherwise dull trip to the vineyards with a stop into the Defiance Roadhouse (2999 South Missouri 94, Defiance; 636-987-2075). With the bar and grill set along a severe curve in Route 94 right next to an otherwise supremely peaceful stretch of the Katy Trail, you’ll often hear it before you see it because of the frequently large amount of big, loud bikes revving up in the parking lot. But don’t be scared off by the big men in leather. The folks there will know you’re not a regular, but that isn’t an issue if you’re not a dumbass. Order a whiskey and order some food (it’s pretty good), and then, if the spirit moves you, head out to the open barn alongside the bar and get to dancin’. —Jaime Lees.
LIFESTYLE
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best Vegetarian

Brothers Bradley Roach and Brian Roash have been vegan since the mid-to-late 1990s, tracing their introduction to the lifestyle back to that era’s underground hardcore scene. To them, plant-based eating has always had that sort of revolutionary political tilt. But they’ve found that, over the years, vegan eateries never quite fit the sort of dark, gritty, anti-establishment feel of the scene they came up in, instead emitting a peace, love and hippie vibe that felt foreign to them. This past March, they took matters into their own hands, opening Terror Tacos (3191 South Grand Boulevard; 314-260-9996) as a loud, in-your-face, metal-inspired spot with food as unapologetically raucous as the vibe. Inspired by the flavors of the Southwest where the brothers grew up, the restaurant features intensely flavorful tacos, birria and an unforgettable burrito — a gargantuan, overstuffed wonder filled with seitan, peppers, onions, cilantro rice, sour cream, lettuce and chipotle cheese. This outstanding offering may be more than the best vegan burrito around; it may be the best, period. —Cheryl Baehr.
FOOD & DRINKS
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Food & Drink

When thinking through the state of affairs that is the St. Louis restaurant scene in 2021, how you feel about things, more than ever, depends upon which side of the table you sit. If you’re a diner, post-vaccine rollout 2021 has been a glorious return to some semblance of normalcy. Gone are the days of shuttered doors, curbside-only and sanitizing your takeout containers, replaced with open dining rooms, full-service experiences and actual flatware. Sitting inside the four walls of an eatery, sipping a craft cocktail and listening to the day’s specials feels so familiar, it’s tempting to see the pandemic through the rearview mirror and not as an ongoing event.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best BBQ

Earlier this year, David and Meggan Sandusky, owners of the barbecue brand BEAST Craft BBQ Co., temporarily suspended barbecue operations at their Grove smokehouse and butchery, BEAST Butcher & Block (4156 Manchester Avenue; 314-944-6003), because they just couldn’t make ends meet. The pandemic had ravaged their business, like just about every other restaurant across the city, and the high price of high-quality meat, coupled with their storefront’s massive footprint, prompted them to make the difficult decision of putting what they’d become known for on hold until they could safely welcome guests back in their dining room. In its place, they set up an excellent sandwich pop-up out of their butchery, but there was no substitute for BEAST’s outrageously good Wagyu brisket, succulent pulled pork and best-in-class pork steak. What the shutdown did was make us realize just how much we love this masterpiece of a smokehouse and why we can’t imagine a St. Louis dining scene without its presence. —Cheryl Baehr.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

