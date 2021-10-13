Best Burger

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleWhen you close your eyes and imagine the quintessential cheeseburger, what image comes to mind? Juicy smashed patties that are tender and glisten with fat, but crisp up like beefy lace around the edges? Gooey American cheese, a perfect melter that slides into every crevice of the patties? Dijonaise sauce that is simultaneously rich and tangy, and pungent onions and pickles that cut through the decadence? Brasswell’s (1320 South Vandeventer Avenue; 314-256-1657) double cheeseburger doesn’t break the mold but instead shows you why it was created in the first place — and why there’s no reason to mess with perfection. —Cheryl Baehr.

It goes without saying that for a professional chef like Bobby Flay, food is high on the priority list. On his website, Flay writes, "Food is the center of my universe," and he has dedicated his entire life to various culinary pursuits. While this has often meant long hours in the kitchen perfecting recipes to share with the world, Flay recently added another project to his roster: He and his daughter Sophie started a podcast called "Always Hungry" to discuss their similar interests related to food, travel, and lifestyle (via Bobby Flay).
RECIPES
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best Drive-Thru

When Fort Taco (8106 Manchester Road; 314-647-2391) first came on the scene, what seems like ten lifetimes ago, it introduced St. Louis to the “puffer,” an overstuffed, deep-fried-to-a-golden-brown flour tortilla pouf that straddles the line between perfectly flaky-crisp and pillow-soft. It was a revelation, as were Fort Taco's enchiladas, known lovingly as “enchees,” filled with potatoes, cheese and peas and topped with an ancho chile sauce, and its decadent tamales. Staff also managed to translate warm hospitality through a drive-thru window. Now, seven years into its run, the restaurant has not wavered from the quality it delivered when it first began, still serving up excellent Tex-Mex fare from its original (and only remaining) Brentwood spot. That you can roll through this fast-food masterpiece and still be as mesmerized as you were the first time you tried it is a rare joy. It's the mark of a true culinary gem that, no matter how you package it, has made its delicious mark on the way we eat. —Cheryl Baehr.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best Comfort Food

Attention all stoners! Do you need some filling food that won’t break your bank now that you can easily, legally get your green? Or are you having a rough day and need a warm hug that only delicious food can give you? The nourishment you seek is right in the Central West End. Zenwich (8 ½ South Euclid; 314-833-3165) offers modern takes on classic Asian cuisine with sandwiches like the simple yet insanely delicious Chicken Teriyaki Katsu or the vegan Mad Monk. A side of Truffle Fries elevates any sandwich’s flavor, and St. Louis is fortunate to be the only location in the franchise that offers ramen. Do not sleep on the Garlic Pork Bone. Meditate on it. —Jack Probst.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best Restaurant When Someone Else Pays

Casa don Alfonso (100 Carondelet Plaza; 314-719-1496) impresses from the moment you walk in. Located inside the Ritz-Carlton, the restaurant is sure to wow any date. The only downside? The cheapest item on the menu is an $11 soup, and the Maine Lobster runs $64. It’s far from the most expensive place in town, but it’s not exactly a budget pick. An upside? It’s extremely worth it. Specialties of Italian cuisine shine here, and any item you order will just melt in your mouth. On the menu are classics, such as pizza, pasta and lasagna, but there’s also seafood if you’re looking for the catch of the day. Truly, the spot is one of St. Louis’ newest gems. Casa don Alfonso is worth the money even if you can’t find someone else to pay. Go ahead, splurge. You won’t regret it. —Jenna Jones.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
