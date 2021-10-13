CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kids

These kids want an expanded library

By oxford_leader
Oxford Leader
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’ve been going to the Oxford Public Library since I moved here (6yrs) and now I am 7 yrs old! I know the kids like me should be able to read more books and have space to do so. And some people don’t have resources to use. And I’ve got to 1,000 books before kindergarten. And I want to try new kinds of books. And I know that the library has different programs and not enough space to do those programs.

oxfordleader.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Gate City

Hawthorne kids have excellent library behavior

Hawthorne teachers nominated several students to receive an award for their excellent library behavior during the month of September. They are nominated by their teachers for:. Asking for help politely and without disrupting others. Using space to review and/or read quietly. Using library furniture (chairs, bean bags, pillows, etc.) with...
EDUCATION
Literary Hub

This Virginia library is getting kids to read . . . through robot companionship.

Parents and educators have tried many different tactics to get children to read—games, star charts, personalized books. Now, Roanoke County Public Library is trying something new, which seems both incredibly effective and a little dystopian: encouraging children to read by having them read to a humanoid robot. Roanoke County Public...
VIRGINIA STATE
Oxford Leader

Halloween haunts for teens and kids at Oxford Library

The Oxford Public Library has a number of Halloween-themed events for teens and kids this October. First up is the return of the Haunted Lock-In for teens on Friday the 15th from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. “We have teens who come back after the library is closed and we...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toys#Robotics#Oxford Public Library
OCRegister

Pollak Library: More space, resources and expanded collections

The pandemic may have stalled some establishments, but not Cal State Fullerton’s Pollak Library. In the last year, renovations were completed, special collections were added and accessibility to the library’s resources increased rapidly so that students could continue to do their research without interruption. The most obvious development is more...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Spotlight News

Bethlehem Library News: New kids on the block

It’s time to meet the five newest members of our American Girl doll collection: Rebecca Rubin, a charismatic girl from the 1910s whose heart belongs to the stage; optimistic Melody Ellison who is growing up in the 1960s and wants to use her voice to stand up for what’s right; modern-day Kira from Australia who loves caring for animals; Joss, a surfer girl whose hearing challenges can’t keep her from following her dreams; and Sparkle and Shine, a girl with purple hair and a fierce, independent spirit. The dolls can be borrowed for 14 days at a time. Visit our catalog to see who’s available for your next adventure: bit.ly/BPLAmericanGirl.
BETHLEHEM, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Lego
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Oxford Leader

Reasons why she is going to vote ‘yes’ for the library bond

Please Vote YES on the Library Bond. The importance of a library that can service the community in which it resides has been proven repeatedly through time. Now, more than ever, libraries are a necessary part of a flourishing community. Commonly referred to as a “third place,” libraries offer a location where a community can gather, for free, for many reasons, not just borrowing books. Viewing the library as a third place allows one to see it as a neutral location other than a person’s home or place of work, where they can gather in the community to create relationships in a safe environment. Children, teens, and adults alike can take part in stimulating free programs during which they form relationships with other community members that help to grow involvement in the world around us. Libraries advocate for our rights as American citizens to have privacy in what we choose to read and a place to access free information.
POLITICS
WHSV

Massanutten Regional Library offers mental health resources for kids

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Between the pandemic and distance learning, many kids ages 5-12 have struggled with their mental health over the past year and a half. At the Massanutten Regional Library, there are resources to help kids cope and heal with this uncertain time. Youth Services Coordinator Denise Munro shared the value of children’s books that discuss mental health.
HARRISONBURG, VA
nbc24.com

Ohio Governor's Imagination Library expands to bring more books to Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — Families enrolled in the Ohio Governors Imagination Library program provides a free book in the mail every month to children from birth until they turn 5. Through a partnership with Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library and now with the Toledo Lucas County Public Library as an affiliate of the program, First Lady of Ohio Fran DeWine says with this program they’re looking to reach more children, show them the joy of reading and set them up for success.
OHIO STATE
Oxford Leader

My Evil Plan gets reviewed by Natalie.

Happy mid-October everyone. Hope this column finds you well . . . beyond that. A few weeks ago I penned another Jim Dandy Don’t Rush Me column. Here’s a piece of it, so if you missed it, you’ll get the gist. (If you want to read it all, click HERE.)
CLARKSTON, MI
WSYM FOX 47

Williamston parents upset about plan to give kids library cards

WILLIAMSTON, Mich. — Williamston Community Schools plans to give every student a library card for the Capital Area District Library, but a few parents are concerned that the initiative will give children access to inappropriate reading material. The Student Success Initiative will automatically enroll every student for a library card...
WILLIAMSTON, MI
Rejoice Denhere

Man Now Sleeps on a Couch Because His Girlfriend Smells

A man has been forced to move from the bedroom he shares with his girlfriend and is now sleeping on a couch in the living room. She refuses to shower. The man, who has been with his girlfriend for three years, said that he loved her but could no longer put up with the strong smell. The living room couch is now his new bedroom.
SPY

The Best Subscription Gifts To Give This Holiday Season

Why give a one-time gift when you can give a gift that keeps on giving month after month? If you’re tired of the same old candles and t-shirts, switch things up this holiday season with some of the best subscription gifts for Christmas. These days, there are subscriptions for almost everything from wine, coffee and food to pets, clothes and shaving. You can pay a lump sum or a monthly fee to have new, exciting deliveries with some of your favorite kinds of items that come directly to your door. It gives you something to look forward to and an opportunity...
LIFESTYLE
Omaha.com

Want to get your kids into music? Here’s where to start

You probably don’t need studies to tell you the benefits of music, but there are lots. Music helps kids recall and retain information, boosts reading and helps in math, according to the National Association of Music Merchants Foundation. And music also helps us feel better. Live music increases your mood, facilitates bonding and creates intense emotions, among other benefits, according to a study published by Live Nation.
OMAHA, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy