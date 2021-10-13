CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Best Comic and Gaming Shop

RFT (Riverfront Times)
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSt. Louis has always been an excellent place for nerds to buy their favorite pop-culture bullshit. When Star Clipper left the Loop, Wizard's Wagon (6178 Delmar Boulevard; 314-862-4263) expanded on their selection to include comics in an attempt to fill the void. While former Star Clipper comics guru Jonathan Norfleet keeps an excellent selection of single-issue and trades in stock, Wiz Wag’s specialty is always what they’ve continued to do the best. The shop is a great spot to gather your friends for a night of Magic: The Gathering, and if you’re on the hunt for Pokémon starter sets, look no further. The shop’s social media is also a good place for connecting with others in the local gaming community. —Jack Probst.

