Best All-Ages Venue

RFT (Riverfront Times)
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pageant (6161 Delmar Boulevard; 314-726-6161) makes a strong case for itself as one of the best all-ages venues in the city year after year — and even frequently lands in the conversation about the best venues in the entire country, period — but this time around it’s the beloved establishment’s forward-thinking COVID-19 policies that landed it on this list. Between its Glimmer of Normalcy series — which in the fall of 2020 brought live music back to its stage with a dramatically reduced capacity as well as a mask mandate and social distancing, despite being a money-losing prospect — and its status as one of the first venues in town to announce a vaccine or negative-test requirement to attend its shows, the Pageant has been on the forefront of scientific consensus regarding the virus throughout the pandemic. And for artists, who are just trying to ply their trade without putting themselves or their crew members in harm’s way, these efforts have not gone unnoticed, with the likes of 100 Gecs, Jack Harlow, Thundercat, Bad Religion and Snail Mail all slated to visit in the coming months. While live music isn’t quite all the way back to the levels it was before this whole nightmare, it’s good to see that venues like the Pageant are taking their responsibility to their community seriously in the meantime. It’s those efforts that will finally put all this in the rearview mirror. —Daniel Hill.

www.riverfronttimes.com

SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best Blues Club

Since the early days of the COVID-19 crisis, BB’s Jazz, Blues & Soups (700 South Broadway; 314-436-5222) has been showing other venues in town how it’s done. One of the very first spaces to resume hosting live music in an indoor setting since the pandemic began, BB’s radically changed its layout and way of doing business in July 2020 in order to operate safely as the virus ran rampant outside its doors. For starters, the South Broadway blues haven reduced its capacity from 250 to just 65 in those early days, arranging only seven tables in socially distanced fashion on the main level and four upstairs. Additionally, the club eliminated its bar seating and began requiring reservations for groups of people to attend while implementing a mask policy for anyone not in their seats. And notably, the club made the responsible decision to temporarily close in late November when a staff member tested positive for COVID, rather than attempt to hide the illness and continue to operate as if nothing were amiss. That’s admirable, and it’s that kind of care for its employees and patrons that has ensured the music can play on, even under less-than-ideal circumstances. —Daniel Hill.
RESTAURANTS
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best New Venue to Open in the Past 12 Months

You can forgive those who initially were skeptical about the prospect of a major new venue opening in Chesterfield. For years, the St. Louis County suburb has been best known as the spot where two outlet malls fought to the death for control of a flood plain, with city-dwelling types loath to visit. And while some of those folks will surely still grumble, the opening of the freshly built 3,000-capacity venue the Factory (17105 North Outer 40 Road, Chesterfield; 314-423-8500) in July rapidly silenced many of its critics. With a thoughtful layout, a state-of-the-art sound and lighting system, and an exclusive booking deal with veteran production company Contemporary Productions, the Factory quickly filled its upcoming shows roster with a slew of heavy-hitting acts — Deadmau5, the Roots, New Found Glory, Marc Rebillet, Nikki Glaser, just to name a few — and definitively made the case for why St. Louis music fans should consider venturing west of I-270. —Daniel Hill.
CHESTERFIELD, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best Martini

Before she was an internationally renowned Gin Hall of Famer, the Gin Room’s (3200 South Grand Boulevard; 314-771-3411) Natasha Bahrami was a girl in need of a drink who happened to sit down before a barman who knew how to make a proper martini. Blown away, she went down the rabbit hole, which led to her passion for gin. She now shares her love and knowledge with the world as one of the spirit’s most knowledgeable ambassadors. Bahrami’s bar is a thrilling temple to gin in all its various forms, but if you want to taste how it all began, have her make you a martini and see where it takes you. If her story is any indication, the path will surely lead to good things. —Cheryl Baehr.
DRINKS
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best Place (Not Your House) to Avoid People

The problem with people is that they’re always moving. One minute you’re walking down the sidewalk or occupying an elevator, and then, bam, there they are, breathing and sweating and all that jazz. But in the Saint Louis Art Museum (1 Fine Arts Drive; 314-721-0072), your introversion is the perfect engine for exploration: Imagine you’re perusing some Greek antiquities on the museum’s main level when some boomers in khaki shorts arrive while having FaceTime conversations on speakerphone, like monsters. Instead of freezing up, beat a tactical retreat — since that just means you’re going to run into more incredible art, history and culture. Let the crush of other people move you toward underappreciated galleries: Leave the European art in the main halls and descend to the lower level, where you encounter the stunning storytelling in the ritual garb of the indigenous cultures of Africa. Marvel at the intricate and practical craftsmanship of Native American and Oceanic cultures, their vast economies operating completely outside colonialist civilizations. In the museum, let the crowds be your signposts – and let your misanthropy be your tour guide.—Danny Wicentowski.
LIFESTYLE
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best Local Album

With all due respect, fuck Pitchfork. The members of Foxing may be too polite to express such a sentiment, but we here at the RFT pride ourselves on calling out injustice when it’s plainly warranted, regardless of the level of vulgarity required. And so, as the online publication awarded one of St. Louis’ finest local acts a tepid 6.0 (what, no decimal points on this one, you absolute dorks?) out of 10.0 for its latest release, August’s breathtakingly ambitious, hauntingly beautiful Draw Down the Moon, with the writer even going so far as to accuse the record of peddling the “frustratingly anonymous sounds of 2010s festival rock,” we at this publication could be added to the chorus of fans who responded immediately with a full-throated “What the fuck?” The band, of course, took the matter in stride, with frontman Conor Murphy hopping onto Twitter to attempt to calm the angry masses. “At the end of the day, Pitchfork didn’t love this album and that’s OK,” Murphy wrote. “The heart of this is that there’s no need to attack anyone or be bitter.” We beg to differ, Foxing: You guys released the best album of the year, Pitchfork is staffed by hacks who got it wrong, and we got your back. Please continue to create some of the most thoughtful and genre-melding rock this city has to offer — and, as always, fuck the haters. —Daniel Hill.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best Live Theater of the Past Year

Sometimes, great theater takes a madman’s touch. When that madman is Shakespeare’s King Lear, it takes a special kind of madness, the sort that can encompass the role of a monarch at the height of his power, and then, over the course of two and a half hours, demonstrate a degree of cataclysmic self-destruction that can captivate audiences for centuries. This summer in St. Louis, that madman was Tony Award-winning actor André De Shields, who led a cast of actors of color in the St. Louis Shakespeare Festival’s production of King Lear. With the legendary dialogue unchanged, director Carl Cofield used the setting, costumes and music to reach new heights in presenting the downfall of an old, hurt king. It was theater at its most powerful. Staged just as COVID-19 vaccines opened a window of hope for escaping the insanity of our current time, the production reminded us how deep the scars of distrust can run — and what happens when we let our demons take control. —Danny Wicentowski.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best Radio Show

Think of Rocket 88 (Tuesdays from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. on 88.1 KDHX; rocket88@kdhx.org) as a music blog in the mid-aughts; the best indie-pop songs are free to hear, the writers are a bit snarky (but in the most entertaining ways), and you don’t have to deal with all the annoying pop-ups. DJ Darren Snow is the James Murphy of the St. Louis music scene, yet one who is rarely in the spotlight. Maybe you saw him spin at Cabin Inn in City Museum, or he helped you find your new favorite band at Euclid Records or Vintage Vinyl back in the day. He was there and always on top of what’s new. Rocket 88 is the coffee you need driving to work on Tuesday mornings. Pop music never tasted so good! —Jack Probst.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best Movie Theater

Putting forth big Wes Anderson vibes, St. Louis’ tiny Hi-Pointe Theatre (1005 McCausland Avenue, 314-955-6273) is the best place to go for an intimate theater experience. Visiting this little corner spot on McCausland is like a trip back in time. There are vintage seats, a small selection of treats (including popcorn) at the front counter and a wide selection of movies, including classics and newer independent films. The retro experience makes this movie house one of the best places in town for a first date that you’re hoping turns into a real relationship. The style will give you something to talk about immediately, and if all goes well, you might get a kiss outside beneath the old-fashioned vintage marquee. —Jaime Lees.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best Bakery

Beyond the jaw-dropping wedding cakes that have people clamoring from miles away to secure for their big date or the jewel-colored macarons that are so gorgeous they could be just as easily at home at Tiffany and Company as they are in a pastry case, La Pâtisserie Chouquette (1626 Tower Grove Avenue; 314-932-7935) is the city’s quintessential patisserie — the kind you conjure up when you close your eyes and dream of croissants and cream puffs and galettes but cannot swing the plane ticket to Paris. That owner Simone Faure has been able to sustain this level of mastery, consistency and joy for her craft for nearly ten years is quite a feat, especially during a pandemic when she’s had to completely rethink how to bring the patisserie experience to curbside, which she did with aplomb. And praise the lord she did. How would we have survived this year without access to her Darkness croissant? —Cheryl Baehr.
FOOD & DRINKS
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best Comedy Club

You get to see your favorite comedians up close and personal at Helium (1151 St. Louis Galleria Street; 314-727-1260). Some clubs have a big stage set far away from the crowd, but if you’re up front at Helium, you feel like you’re practically sharing the low stage with your comedy heroes. It’s a place where comedians feel free to put on a grand show but also feel comfortable enough to try out new material, knowing that they’ll be able to read your face to see if their new jokes land. That also means that some comedians will pick you out and use you for jokes. If you’re not into that, you’ll need to sit all the way at the back, because they can see you anywhere in this club. There’s no bad seat in the house, which means there’s nowhere to hide, either. —Jaime Lees.
ENTERTAINMENT
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best Coffeehouse

For more than twenty years, Shaw’s Coffee (5147 Shaw Avenue #3039; 314-771-6920) has welcomed neighbors on the Hill to its coffeehouse. Walking in, the place is decorated with gorgeous plants and a beautiful wooden bar. It feels cozy but impressive. After ordering whatever coffee you dream up from the excellent baristas — from a simple roast to the elaborate espresso drink — you can have a seat inside an old bank vault to chat with your friends or grab a table on the sidewalk out front and people watch. Once you take your first sip, you fall in love with the rich taste of well-made coffee. With a wide-ranging menu, Shaw’s offers the best experience for any St. Louisan looking for a way to wake up or chill out. —Jenna Jones.
RESTAURANTS
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best Bartender

Meredith Barry first showed up in town just three years ago as the beverage director for the former Grand Tavern by David Burke at the Angad Arts Hotel. But in that short time, she’s become an integral part of the city’s bar scene — not just for her talent, but for her humble, optimistic and vibrant spirit that is absolutely infectious. If you’ve had the pleasure of sitting across the bar from her at Taste or sipping on her outstanding libations for Gerard Craft’s liqueur brand, La Verita, you realize that she gets both the nerdy science and warm hospitality of bartending — something that will be exciting to experience at the forthcoming Platypus (4501 Manchester Avenue), her forthcoming bar with fellow bartender Tony Saputo, that is sure to be one of the most thrilling places to grab a drink in town. —Cheryl Baehr.
SCIENCE
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Arts & Entertainment

In a year that demanded creativity to do just about everything, St. Louis’ creative class was up to the challenge. Local artists, musicians, theaters and performers continue to do amazing work somehow — and luckily for us, figure out new ways for us to experience it. Maybe you were among the fortunate many who caught a performance or two of the St. Louis Shakespeare Festival’s production of King Lear. And even if you weren’t, you can still enjoy the smarts of Foxing to take advantage of Tony Award-winning actor André De Shields’ time in town to incorporate him, in full Lear costume and on the set, into the band’s amazing new album. That delightful surprise will live as a bizarre, wonderful time capsule of this time. But there have also been reimagined concert series and streaming performances you would actually want to watch — and locals getting some well-deserved national and international attention. They’ve all provided a sky full of silver linings. —Doyle Murphy.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best Margarita

Out of all of Mission Taco Joint’s locations, nothing beats hanging out at the bar of the Central West End one (398 North Euclid Avenue; 314-930-2955). Left Bank Books is across the street; Up-Down arcade bar is on the opposite corner. It’s a solid neighborhood location with friendly, knowledgeable bartenders slinging all the best drinks. The Mission Margarita is made with nothing but tequila, fresh lime juice, agave and orange curacao — a simple yet perfect balance of tart and sweet while still very tequila forward. It goes down even smoother if you decide to hit it with top-shelf reposado tequila. And with winter on the way, we suggest you pop in for a Tough Love. It’s a spicy take on the marg that’s sure to warm up your evening. —Jack Probst.
FOOD & DRINKS
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best Comfort Food

Attention all stoners! Do you need some filling food that won’t break your bank now that you can easily, legally get your green? Or are you having a rough day and need a warm hug that only delicious food can give you? The nourishment you seek is right in the Central West End. Zenwich (8 ½ South Euclid; 314-833-3165) offers modern takes on classic Asian cuisine with sandwiches like the simple yet insanely delicious Chicken Teriyaki Katsu or the vegan Mad Monk. A side of Truffle Fries elevates any sandwich’s flavor, and St. Louis is fortunate to be the only location in the franchise that offers ramen. Do not sleep on the Garlic Pork Bone. Meditate on it. —Jack Probst.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Schlafly to Host A Full Moon Festival, Featuring Chili, Beer and Good Times

After a long spooky season, the true fall season means hot chili, cozy fires and a place to be thankful for what we have, surrounded by people we love. Schlafly Beer is bringing those fuzzy feelings of fall to its return of the Full Moon Festival. The Full Moon Festival will take place on November 6 at Schlafly Bottleworks (7260 Southwest Avenue) and honors the Hunter’s full moon.
FESTIVAL
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best Neighborhood to Live In

It’s quiet at night, the restaurants are amazing, the neighbors are nice, and the streets smell of freshly baked bread each morning. That’s right, there’s nothing quite like living on the Hill. The home of Yogi Berra and Joe Garagiola Sr. is well known as the top place in St. Louis to stop in for a hearty Italian dinner, but living there brings a whole other world of pleasures. In addition to fabulous meals, the Hill offers gorgeous little family houses, tiny (yet packed) neighborhood grocery stores, small shops, walkable sidewalks, huge church culture, a tight sense of community and countless nonnas outside sweeping their front porches. Living on the Hill is like traveling back in time, but with the ability to bring home high-quality olive oil as a souvenir. —Jaime Lees.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

