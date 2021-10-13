CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Louis, MO

Best Sandwich

RFT (Riverfront Times)
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrothers Patrick and Spencer Clapp may have set out to offer St. Louis one of the best cups of ethically sourced coffee around, but in the process of setting up their cafe, Coffeestamp (2511 South Jefferson Avenue; 314-797-8113), they have also created one of the city’s most magical bites to eat. The shop’s Honduran-inflected menu is one treat after another, but the standout offering is the Cubano, an exceptional sandwich that is as close to the traditional version you will get in town. Roast pork and warm ham are so succulent that their juices mix together to form a mouthwatering meaty jus that soaks into the perfectly crisped, airy Cuban bread. Tangy Swiss cheese and rich mayo add to the decadence; pickle slices cut through it for balance. That you can pair this masterpiece of sandwich-making with an outstanding cup of coffee (or really, you should wash it down with the delicious housemade horchata) makes Coffeestamp one of the most exciting places to open in town this past year. —Cheryl Baehr.

www.riverfronttimes.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Jim Woods

The 3 Best Places To Get Breakfast

When you want a good breakfast in the Akron area, most people mention places like Blue Door or Molly Browns. But those are just two great options. There are so many more. Here are three more great places you need to try for breakfast.
AKRON, OH
New York Only

This Timeless Restaurant In New York Has A Fascinating History

In a state with as much history as New York, there are plenty of restaurants with fascinating stories. However, few combine an interesting history, phenomenal food, and an incredible atmosphere. One that does manage to boast this trifecta is One If By Land, Two If By Sea in New York City. It’s known as one of the most romantic restaurants in the Big Apple, but many don’t know that the building was once owned by an infamous historical figure.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Food & Drinks
Local
Missouri Restaurants
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Lifestyle
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Food & Drinks
Local
Saint Louis, MO Restaurants
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
eatwell101.com

17 Best Appetizer Recipes for Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving appetizer recipes – These Thanksgiving appetizer recipes make for easy and elegant dinner starters wether you host an informal family gathering or a fancy dinner with friends! These appetizer recipes are perfect for Thanksgiving, but also for Christmas, or any other holiday party. You’ll love all of these appetizer recipes for Thanksgiving. Enjoy!
RECIPES
TrendHunter.com

Double Bacon Breakfast Sandwiches

Bacon is a breakfast staple and now you can start your day with a double dose thanks to Jack in the Box's new Double Bacon Breakfast Sandwich. Jack in the Box's new Double Bacon Breakfast Sandwich is a tasty creation that starts with a freshly cracked fried egg that's been with cooked-in bacon crumbles. The egg is then topped with melted American cheese and multiple strips of bacon. The whole thing is then sandwiched between two halves of a fluffy bakery bun. If you're extra hungry, you can instead order the new Stacked Bacon Breakfast Sandwich, which features two freshly cracked fried eggs cooked with bacon crumbles, American and Swiss-style cheeses, and bacon strips, all on a buttery bakery bun.
FOOD & DRINKS
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best Drive-Thru

When Fort Taco (8106 Manchester Road; 314-647-2391) first came on the scene, what seems like ten lifetimes ago, it introduced St. Louis to the “puffer,” an overstuffed, deep-fried-to-a-golden-brown flour tortilla pouf that straddles the line between perfectly flaky-crisp and pillow-soft. It was a revelation, as were Fort Taco's enchiladas, known lovingly as “enchees,” filled with potatoes, cheese and peas and topped with an ancho chile sauce, and its decadent tamales. Staff also managed to translate warm hospitality through a drive-thru window. Now, seven years into its run, the restaurant has not wavered from the quality it delivered when it first began, still serving up excellent Tex-Mex fare from its original (and only remaining) Brentwood spot. That you can roll through this fast-food masterpiece and still be as mesmerized as you were the first time you tried it is a rare joy. It's the mark of a true culinary gem that, no matter how you package it, has made its delicious mark on the way we eat. —Cheryl Baehr.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cup Of Coffee#Cuban Bread#Juices#Food Drink#Honduran#Cubano#Swiss
scottjosephorlando.com

Bad As's Sandwich closes Winter Park shop

Bad As’s Sandwich, the Milk District Foodster Award-winner that opened a second restaurant in Winter Park last year, has closed that location. A post on the sandwicherie’s Facebook page told customers about the closing, saying, “Knowing when to walk and learning how to grow during these uncertain times!”. The statement...
WINTER PARK, FL
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best Place for a Last Date

Taking a date to Busch Stadium (700 Clark Avenue; 314-345-9600) is always a good move. You just really can’t go wrong with the Cardinals. If the date is great, you have a fun event that you’ve shared together. But if the date sucks, Busch Stadium is the by-far best place in St. Louis to disappear. You could just slip right into the crowd and ghost them. That’s kind of rude, but sometimes it has to be done. But if you just want to avoid them for the night without having to confront them about it or spend any actual time with them, you can do that while on your date at Busch. Tell them to stay seated and that you’ll go get the pretzels and beers. Then wander around for an inning or two, meet up with some friends and eventually return and say, “Man, that line was crazy! And then by the time I got up to the counter they were sold out. Sorry.” You know what else might take a while? A bathroom line. Before you know it, you’ve successfully avoided your date for at least half the evening. They’ll be annoyed and you’ll be thrilled, and you’ll get to go home alone and watch the highlights on the couch alone, just like you wanted all along. —Jaime Lees.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best Day-Trip Destination

If you want to get out of St. Louis and want to take a little day trip without breaking the bank, Columbia, Missouri, is where it’s at for good cheap times. Not only can you get there and get back in a day, eliminating the need to spend money on a hotel, there are plenty of cheap or free things to do there, too. After you’ve taken a swing by the big burr oak tree (Google it) and eaten some pizza from the always-delicious Pizza Tree, the best place to see some cool stuff is Larry’s Boots (6401 US-40 Suite A, Columbia; 573-446-2668). Larry’s is a lot like any other rural boot store in many ways. However, in addition to work boots used on the farm, the place also has a wide selection of stylish boots that are made for dancing. Women can find the rhinestone boots that blond young ladies always seem to be wearing to country concerts, and Larry’s even carries some of those amazing Mexican cowboy boots with the extra-pointy swoop toes. —Jaime Lees.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best Neighborhood to Live In

It’s quiet at night, the restaurants are amazing, the neighbors are nice, and the streets smell of freshly baked bread each morning. That’s right, there’s nothing quite like living on the Hill. The home of Yogi Berra and Joe Garagiola Sr. is well known as the top place in St. Louis to stop in for a hearty Italian dinner, but living there brings a whole other world of pleasures. In addition to fabulous meals, the Hill offers gorgeous little family houses, tiny (yet packed) neighborhood grocery stores, small shops, walkable sidewalks, huge church culture, a tight sense of community and countless nonnas outside sweeping their front porches. Living on the Hill is like traveling back in time, but with the ability to bring home high-quality olive oil as a souvenir. —Jaime Lees.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best Local Artist

Alicia LaChance, cofounder of Hoffman LaChance Contemporary (2713 Sutton Boulevard, Maplewood; 314-960-5322), has been a known talent in St. Louis for years, but other parts of the world caught on in a big way during the past twelve months. One of the owners of the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Manchester United commissioned LaChance for new work, and soccer star David Beckham and his design team partnered with her for a separate project in Singapore. We’ll point out that we had one of LaChance’s stunning paintings on the cover of the RFT’s Fall Arts Guide this year and have been lucky to have such a star among us in St. Louis. The fact that others have recognized her genius as well is an injection of hometown pride. —Doyle Murphy.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Daily Illini

The owner behind campus’ quirky sandwich shop

Ayden Alwani is the owner of Fat Sandwich, a restaurant that has been in operation since 2008. Fat Sandwich is known for their sandwiches which are filled with a variety of fried foods. The restaurant is located at 502 E. John St., Champaign. Fat Sandwich is popular on campus due to its late night closing at 3 a.m., and its presence as a fast food staple.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best Comfort Food

Attention all stoners! Do you need some filling food that won’t break your bank now that you can easily, legally get your green? Or are you having a rough day and need a warm hug that only delicious food can give you? The nourishment you seek is right in the Central West End. Zenwich (8 ½ South Euclid; 314-833-3165) offers modern takes on classic Asian cuisine with sandwiches like the simple yet insanely delicious Chicken Teriyaki Katsu or the vegan Mad Monk. A side of Truffle Fries elevates any sandwich’s flavor, and St. Louis is fortunate to be the only location in the franchise that offers ramen. Do not sleep on the Garlic Pork Bone. Meditate on it. —Jack Probst.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best Restaurant When Someone Else Pays

Casa don Alfonso (100 Carondelet Plaza; 314-719-1496) impresses from the moment you walk in. Located inside the Ritz-Carlton, the restaurant is sure to wow any date. The only downside? The cheapest item on the menu is an $11 soup, and the Maine Lobster runs $64. It’s far from the most expensive place in town, but it’s not exactly a budget pick. An upside? It’s extremely worth it. Specialties of Italian cuisine shine here, and any item you order will just melt in your mouth. On the menu are classics, such as pizza, pasta and lasagna, but there’s also seafood if you’re looking for the catch of the day. Truly, the spot is one of St. Louis’ newest gems. Casa don Alfonso is worth the money even if you can’t find someone else to pay. Go ahead, splurge. You won’t regret it. —Jenna Jones.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
BC Heights

Quarantine Kitchen: Pulled Pork Sandwiches

This week, we finally welcomed what feels like the fall season. As my wardrobe transitions from tiny tank tops to chunky, cozy turtlenecks, I am simultaneously swapping my normal pots and pans for an autumnal staple—the Crock-Pot. Understandably, kitchen equipment such as air fryers have gained traction in the past year through viral TikTok videos and increased online publicity. While I certainly enjoy the emergence of new contraptions, the old fashioned Crock-Pot never fails in ease and taste. Last year, I brought you on a one-pot journey with my French dip sandwiches, crafted completely in the confines of this Crock-Pot. Today, I am sharing a recipe that also features tender, juicy meat, but also has Southern comfort flavor and barbecue flare.
RECIPES
Grazia

Brooklyn Beckham Makes A Sandwich On TV, World Is Confused

There’s something about quintessential symbols of Britishness that Americans love. The Queen. Lie-cester Square. And today, we add English Breakfast Sandwiches to that list. “Social Media Sensation” Brooklyn Beckham, as was his introduction on the Today Show, fried two eggs, patted down some bacon on kitchen roll, explained the concept of cutting a sausage in half and layered it all up on some white bread with a slick of ketchup. Voila. This, allegedly, is an ‘English Breakfast Sandwich’. The presenters went WILD. Over a hangover sandwich.
CELEBRITIES
tastecooking.com

Build a Bigger, Better, Spicier Italian Sandwich

All the cutlets and Calabrian chiles you need to turn your kitchen into the deli of your dreams. One of the great joys of living in Brooklyn is the occasional opportunity to pick up a still-warm, freshly made, foot-long sandwich packed with fried eggplant, fresh mozzarella, saucy meatballs, and maybe even some garlicky broccoli rabe. The city is full of great sandwich spots—if you know where to look. I’m partial to the Jerry Lewis from Defonte’s in Red Hook (mozzarella, fried eggplant, and fresh tomato), and to the roasted pork shoulder sandwich with fontina and pickles from Brancaccio’s in Windsor Terrace.
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy